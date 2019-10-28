CHIPLEY – A Chipley man is behind bars in Washington County

after deputies located a loaded pistol and meth during a traffic stop.

Last week, a Washington County Sheriffs K9 unit stopped a truck traveling on Orange Hill Road. K9 Kash alerted to the odor of narcotics and the deputy immediately located a glass pipe in the area of the alert.

During a search of the vehicle, a bag of methamphetamine and two cut straws were located in a pill bottle labeled

in the name of the driver, 52-year-old Joseph Wright. Also found was a separate bag containing a loaded handgun

and a black mask made from a toboggan.

Wright, who has multiple felony convictions, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on

charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession

of a firearm during a felony, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.