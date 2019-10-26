He is everything we need — as I was reflecting on this, it occurred to me that we have no need that Jesus does not promise to meet.

• When I am tempted to be anxious: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27 KJV)

He even speaks peace into our storms: “He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be Still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” (Mark 4:39 KJV)

• When I am overwhelmed by life (a regular occurrence in recent years): “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles.” (Psalm 23:1)

• When I am in need: “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.” (Psalm 23:1)

• When I feel alone: “I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.” (John 15:15 KJV)

• When I am desperate: “He reaches out ‘with a mighty hand and outstretched arm.’” (Psalm 136:12)

• When my heart is troubled: His Holy Spirit is my comforter. “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever.” (John 14:6)

• When I need wisdom: He is my counselor. “And He will be called ‘Wonderful,’ ‘Counselor,’ ‘Mighty God,’ ‘Everlasting Father,’ ‘Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)

“His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.” (II Peter 1:3)

Carol Doerksen, a native of Gadsden, is a Christian counselor who reaches hurting people around the world via the internet. Her mailing address is 304 Kwanzan Drive, Lynden, WA 98264; email cdoerksen@gmail.com.