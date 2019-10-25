The system is a minimal tropical storm with 40 mph winds.

A tropical depression lurking in the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Olga, but the storm is not expected to be around long.

Named as of the 4 p.m. advisory, Olga was about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph.

Highest winds were 40 mph and the barometric pressure was 998 millibars, or 2947 inches.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Olga was expected to merge with an approaching cold front later tonight and would become an "extra-tropical" low pressure area.

Gale force winds associated with the storm are expected to spread over the northern Gulf Coast. Some coastal flooding is possible, as is a tornado or two.

Previous coverage

A newly minted tropical depression took aim at the Gulf Coast on Thursday morning, threatening to add its 35 mph winds to the gusty passage of an approaching cold front.

A 10 a.m. statement from the National Hurricane Center said the depression was located about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was headed north at 16 mph.

The lowest central pressure was 1006 millibars or 29.71 inches.

There were no watches or warnings as of 10 a.m.

The cyclone was expected to head north to north-northeast for the next couple of days, with the system making landfall on the Gulf Coast tonight or Saturday morning.

Some strengthening is expected today and the system could become a named tropical cyclone. If so, it would be called Olga.

Forecasters expect the system to merge with a cold front and morph into what they call a "post-tropical" low pressure area with gale-force winds tonight. Gale-force winds are gusts or sustained winds of between 39 and 54 mph.

Gale force winds are expected along the Gulf Coast tonight and Saturday, both from the depression and the cold front.

Rainfall could total 2-4 inches in the affected areas, and higher than normal tides could also take place. Even a couple of tornadoes are possible, the NHC said.

The next advisory should be issued at 4 p.m.