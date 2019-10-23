CHIPLEY - This month Townsend Building Supply celebrated 75 years of service to the community.

Originally named Hughes Law Lumber in the 1920’s the company begam as a saw mill that evolved into a thriving building supply business that now operates six stores, including operations in Alabama with the newest in Panama City opening earlier this year. According to their website in 1944 L.B. Peadan and A. F. Townsend purchased the business and continued to operted the business for several years until 1949 when town send purchased sole ownership of the property. Since Austin Townsend acquired sole ownership of the company in 1949, three generations of Townsends have operated the company, with the mission of providing the best in class customer service to residential and commercial contractors in the Wiregrass area.

According to their mission statement, they are dedicated to providing their customers with the bets in class customer service.

“we are committed to providing quality products and services that surpass those of our competiton,” they said. “we are continually making investments in technology and people to ensure that we can provide the services our customers need.”

Townsend Lumber Supply is located at 1520 US-90, Chipley, Fl.