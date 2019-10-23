HOLMES COUNTY - Two Westville residents and an Andalusia, Alabama man were taken into custody on drug related charges following two separate traffic stops conducted by deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office in the area of Johnson Lake Road and Highway 2 in Westville.

A deputy initiated the first stop around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9 and made contact with the driver, 28-year-old Corey A. Peak and his passenger, 39-year-old Crissie G. Singletary, both of Westville.

A records check through dispatch revealed that Peak did not possess a valid driver's license.A search of the vehicle was ultimately performed, resulting in the discovery of two glass smoking pipes and a bag containing methamphetamine.

Warrants were later obtained, and both subjects were arrested on October 22, charged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, October 21, a deputy initiated another stop in that area, making contact with 40-year-old Joseph M. Collingwood of Andalusia.

Collingwood was detained after a records check through dispatch confirmed him to have active warrants out of Okaloosa County.

As the vehicle was being inventoried for towing, deputies located three baggies containing a white powder-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Collingwood is charged with cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.