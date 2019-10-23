Chipley - Washington County’s Council on Aging is dedicated to promoting care for seniors. For over 40 years the non-profit organization has served the community with services including in-home services like meal delivery, senior center activities including line dancing and many more. In keeping up with their commitment to the community, the council plans to hold a few events next month to help bring awareness and funds to the organization to allow them to continue their mission.

Kim Drummond, community cordinator for the council, said the council will be holding a peanut and gospel music festival the first of the November and a cake auction the latter part of November to help raise funds for their organization as well as provide community out reach.

“We are non-profit organization and we try to do different things in the community and we do different things throughout the year to raise funds,” Drummond said. “We have four different sights in the county and we are working to get two other ones. With that, plus the in home service and the services we offer here it takes money.”

The peanut festival, which will take place on November 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AG Center, will be geared more for middle and senior aged people, according to Drummond, but said all are welcomed to attend. The festival will include bluegrass, country and gospel music.

“In an effort to find events that would draw an intergenerational crowd and something the seniors of our county would enjoy, we wanted to sponsor an event that was characteristic of our culture and what better way to do that, and welcome in fall, than with music and boiled peanuts,” she said.

Drummond said they recently also put on a fashion show that was a, “huge success” and looks forward to holding the cake sale on November 26.

Council on Aging provides services to Washington County residents in one of two ways. According to their website, For those who qualify, some services can be covered by State Funding and are available at no cost or low cost depending on income level or services can be provided by private pay (paid out-of-pocket.)

Senator Don Gaetz recently recognized the organization for their accomplishments, saying that, “acheivements like yours inspire others and make our community and out state an even better place to live.”

The cost of the peanut festival will be $10 a person with all proceeds going to help continue the services that we offer the seniors of Washington County. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the WCCOA offices.