BONIFAY - Holme’s County Kiwanis Club put on yet another successful rodeo this month in Bonifay. The yearly event marks the organization’s biggest event of the year to raise funds for their organization’s cause to support the community’s youth.

According to the organization’s newly-elected president Miranda Hudson, the event was a resounding success with great entertainment and fun for all.

“We had a great turn out (and was) almost packed out every night,” Hudson said. I know we sold out Saturday Night.“

She said the kids seemed to love the rodeo which was one of the main goal of the club. The other, she said, was to raise funds to provide scholarships for high school seniors and other needs for school age youths in the county.

“The main mission of the rodeo is to raise funds to give back to the children of the community.” she said.

As Hudson takes on her new role in the club, she said they will work to increase membership, which has decreased in recent years, to continue being able to serve the community. She said they plan to change meeting times to include after hour meeting to accommodate individuals interested in joining the program whose schedule may prevent it and creating more public awareness about the program to let the community know exactly what they do.

[CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]