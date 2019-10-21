Seller: Philip Theriot; Buyer: Daniel Lepschat; Sec39 T15S R19E; $125,000; 1280067 7/16/19
Seller: Hilton CHiasson III, Shelley Chiasson; Buyer: Robert Davis, Mary Davis; lot1 blkB Crossing North; $285,000; 1280100 7/16/19
Seller: Kelly Cortez, Angela Cortez; Buyer: Eric Tieffel; Sec32 T13S R17E; $215,000; 1280104 7/16/19
Seller: Daron Cavaness; Buyer: Melodi Hodson; lot11 blk1 Darwen Estates; $192,000; 1280126 7/16/19
Seller: Mark Callais, Sandy Callais; Buyer: Jared Guidry; Lot in Lafourche; $13,000; 1280141 7/17/19
Seller: Judy Soignier; Buyer: DNS LLC; lot165 Grinnage Plan City of Thibodaux; $80,000; 1280144 7/17/19
Seller: homas McClainl Buyer: Beth Feet; lot5 blk3 Breaux’s Add; $66,000; 1280147 7/27/19
Seller: Glenn Vicknair; Buyer: Ross Vicknair, Chi Vicknair; Lot in Lafourche; $140,000; 1280154 7/17/19
Seller: Ernest Breaux, Sophie Breaux; Buyer: Jill Arceneaux; Sec66 T16S R18E; $130,000; 1280286 7/17/19
Seller: Lucas Huddleston; Buyer: Jaron Land Development Co LLC; lot7 blk8 Acadia Plantation; $68,700; 1280285 7/17/19
Seller: Wilfredo Cossio, Jill Cossio; Buyer: Rolando Garcia; lots 10 and 11 blk31 Barrilleaux Add; $74,546; 1280313 7/18/19
Seller: Douglas Oubre, Isabelle Oubre; Buyer: Douglas Oubre Jr, Regina Oubre; Lot in Lafourche; $1,000; 1280326 7/28/19
Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Buyer: Shawn Guidry, Janie Guidry; lots 1 and 2 blkF Dr John Leblanc; $47,000; 1280340 7/18/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Jace Dean; lot115 Highland Oaks; $229,150; 1280344 7/18/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Tyler Duplantis, Victoria Duplantis; lot5 blk6 King George Estates; $218,900; 1280346 7/18/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Donovan Nelton, Amelyn Nelton; lot4 blk6 King George Estates; $244,900; 1280353 7/18/19
Seller: Jo Ann, Williams, Michael Williams; Buyer: LA Soho Properties LLC; lot8 blk15 Town of Lockport; $8,600; 1280398 7/19/19
Seller: Christopher Callahan, Kaylyn Callahan; Buyer: Jena Johnfroe; Lot in Lafourche; $165,000; 1280401 7/19/19
Seller: Zachary Lapeyrouse; Buyer: Lisette Deramee; lot5 blk18 Sugar Plantation; $199,000; 1280451 7/19/19
Seller: Donald Uggen, Novalyn Uggen; Buyer: Justin Champagne; lot11 blk15 St Maurice Add; $175,000; 1280456 7/19/19
Seller: Jason Parfait, Angela Parfait; Buyer: Matthew Alleman, Alisha Alleman; lot36 blk1 Rachel Plantation; $76,000; 1280473 7/22/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Scott Bridges, Summer Bridges; lot152 Settlement At Live Oak; $286,390; 1280484 7/22/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Courtney Malveaux, Marlon Malveaux; lot27 blk4 King George Estates; $199,900; 1280486 7/22/19
Seller: Ignatius Maggio, Ruby Maggio; Buyer: Norman Toups Jr, Barbara Toups; Lot in Lafourche; $8,250; 1280492 7/22/19
Seller: Roger Longley; Buyer: Jeremy Benoit, Cherokee Benoit; Sec11 T14S R18E; $95,000; 1280501 7/22/19
Seller: Edward Frekey II, Rachel Frekey; Buyer: Kenneth Spears, Debra Spears; Sec1 T17S R19E; $20,000; 1280546 7/23/19
Seller: Settlement At Live Oaks LLC; Buyer: Ryan Dicharry Construction LLC; lotC-46 Settlement at Live Oak; $62,790; 1280571 7/23/19
Seller: Gravois Dicharry Properties LLC; Buyer: Ryan DIcharry Construction LLC; lot24 Crescent Estates; $36,000; 1280575 7/23/19
Seller: Margaret Andras; Buyer: Jake Dufrene, Mackensie Dufrene; lot10 blk3 Magnolia Park Add; $163,000 1280081 7/16/19
Seller: Brooke Ellender; Buyer: Randall Sytsma, Elena Sytsma; lot14 blk13 Plantation Acres; $380,000; 1280120 7/16/19
Seller: Filton Cheramie, Norma Cheramie; Buyer: Nancy Dupre; Lot in Lafourche; $5,000; 1280142 7/17/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Christopher Bourgeois, Brittany Bourgeois; lot24 blk4 King George Estates; $188,900; 1280188 7/17/19
Seller: DSLD Homes LLC; Buyer: Kami Grob, Raymond Grob Jr; lot196 Highland Oaks; $216,055; 1280191 7/17/19
Seller: Plantation Acres LLC; Buyer: Michael Bourgeois, Stacie Bourgeois; lot60 blk6 Rienzi Place Add; $67,500; 1280195 7/17/19
Seller: Joyce Dufrene; Buyer: Tyler Wells, Haley Wells; Sec3 T18S R21E; $135,000; 1280293 7/18/19
Seller: Bryan Shicksnider, Clint Shicksnider Sr; Buyer: Chad Shicksnider; Lot in Lafourche; $50,000; 1280295 7/18/19
Seller: Barbara Barker, Linda Richard, Marlene Becnel, Charlene Chauvin, Alma Champagne; Buyer: Lorraine Gaudet; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1280317 7/18/19
Seller: AD-Val INC; Buyer: Sandra Wempren, Charles Lirette Jr; Sec11 R14S R16E; $16,900; 1280399 7/19/19
Seller: Kyu Meline, Ray Meline; Buyer: Derek Boudreaux, Tiffaney Boudreaux; Lots 8 and 9 Highland Lakes Add; $69,000; 1280407 7/29/18
Seller: Patricia Esteve; Buyer: Drew Bourg II, Julia Bourg; lots 1 and 2 blk8 Central Lafourche; $175,000 1280410 7/19/19
Seller: Karen Adams, Clyde Butler; Buyer: Scott Thibodaux, Kathie Thibodaux; lots 1 and 2 blk3 Green Acres; $137,500; 1280412 7/19/19
Seller: Bryan Plaisance; Buyer: Bernie Howard; lot12 blk1 King George Estates; $201,000; 1280465 7/22/19
Seller: Ena Carreras, Lonny Babin, Jason Babin, Karen Babin, Joseph Babin III, Dobbie Rodriguez, Cheryl Duplantis; Buyer: Jeffrey Ross, Jolisa Gilchrist; Sec24 T17S R18E; $191,500 1280467 7/22/19
Seller: Rickie Leblanc; Buyer: Picou Welding Specialties LLC; lots2 and 3 blk4 Vories Bouvier Add; $10,000; 1280489 7/22/19
Seller: Lou Duplantis; Buyer: Kiet Thibodaux; Lot in Lafourche; $2,000; 1280531 7/23/19
Seller: Shawn Morvant; Buyer: John Spann; lot3 blk1 Magnolia Landing; $175,000 1280562 7/23/19