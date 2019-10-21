Mortgagor: Daniel Lepschat; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; Sec39 T15S R19E; $NA; 1280068 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Tab Guidry, Carolyn Guidry; Lender: Midsouth Bank NA; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1280071 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Brian Peerson, Emily Peerson; Lender: Iberiabank; Sec137 T15S R17E; $NA; 1280072 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Jay Gauthier Jr, Jamie Gauthier; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; Sec101 T14S R16E; $285,698; 1280080 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Jake Dufrene, Mackensie Dufrene; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; lot10 blk3 Magnolia Park Add; $160,047; 1280082 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Dumas; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Sec115 T15S R16E; $187,000; 1280099 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Chad Callahan, Christi Callahan; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Secs 16 and 59 T15S R16E; $229,000; 1280101 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Meggie Doucet; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot2 blk7 Acadia Plantation; $307,202; 1280103 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Eric Stieffel; Lender: CMG Mortgage INC; Sec32 T13S R17E; $211,105; 1280105 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Carl Thibodaux, Sheri Thibodaux; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot4 blk2 Meadows; $97,500; 1280106 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Travis Hotard, Trica Hotard; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot4 blk1 Grande Maison; $356,600; 1280107 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Ronald Chavez; Lender: Loandepot.com LLC; lot47 blk2 Ernest Chauvin & Mrs Alcee France; $99,460; 1280110 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Stanley Jones, Andrell Jones; Lender: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; lot33 Crescent Estates; $238,872; 1280113 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Terral Falgout; Lender: South Louisiana Bank; lots 10 and 11 blk4 Tina Guidry; $NA; 1280124 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Randall Sytsma, Elena Sytsma; Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; lot14 blk13 Plantation Acres; $388,170; 1280121 7/16/19

Mortgagor: Melodi Hodson; Lender: Nominee for GMFS LLC; lot11 blk1 Darwen Estates; $137,000; 1280127 7/16/19

Mortgagor: DNS LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot165 Grinnage Plan City of Thibodaux; $NA; 1280145 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Beth Feet; Lender: Thomas McClain; lot5 blk3 Breaux’s Add; $66,000; 1280148 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Ross VIcknair; Lender: American Financial Resources INC; Lot in Lafourche; $266,000; 1280155 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Christopher Bourgeois, Brittany Bourgeois; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot24 blk4 King George Estates; $192,962; 1280189 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Kami Grob, Raymond Grob; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot196 Highland Oaks; $212,141; 1280192 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Michael Bourgeois, Stacie Bourgeois; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot60 blk6 Rienzi Place Add; $60,750; 1280196 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Camille Morvant; Lender: Synergy Bank; lots 32 and 33 Acadia Woods Add; $NA; 1280203 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Jill Arcement; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Sec66 T16S R18E; $115,00; 1280287 7/17/19

Mortgagor: Chad Shicksnider, Betty Shicksnider; Lender: Pedestal Bank; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1280296 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Rolando Garcia; Lender: South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co; Lots 10 and 11 blk31 Barrilleaux Add; $80,000; 1290314 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Shawn Guidry, Janie Guidry; Lender: First National Bank of America; Lots 1 and 2 blkF Dr John Leblanc; $32,900; 1280341 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Jace Dean; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot115 Highland Oaks; $224,998; 1280345 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Tyler Duplantis, Victoria Duplantis; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot5 blk6 King George Estates; $205,766; 1280347 7/28/19

Mortgagor: William Naquin III, Misty Naquin; Lender: Synergy Bank; lot8 blk4 David Diaz Add; $NA; 1280350 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Donovan Nelton, Amelyn Nelton; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; lot4 blk6 King George Estates; $240,463; 1280354 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Dirk Dempster, Lacey Dempster; Lender: Riverland Federal Credit Union; lot9 blk7 Sugar Ridge Add; $NA; 1280373 7/18/19

Mortgagor: Jena Johnfroe; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; Lot in Lafourche; $160,050; 1280402 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Marty Bergeron, Elizabeth Bergeron; Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; lot1 blk22 Maurice Add; $150,000; 1280409 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Drew Bourg II, Julia Bourg; Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; lot2 blk8 Central Lafourche; $166,870; 1280411 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Lisette Deramee; Lender: American South Financial Services LLC; lot5 blk18 Sugar Plantation; $159,200; 1280452 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Wade Leboeuf, Jodi Leboeuf; Lender: First American Bank and Trust; lot8 blkG Crossing North; $NA; 1280450 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Adrian Ewing II, Amber Ewing; Lender: gmf llc; lot8 blk17 lots 11 and 12 blk16 Nolan’s Hyland Add; $123,405; 1280454 7/19/19

Mortgagor: Justin Champagne; Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage; lot11 blk15 St Maurice Add; $171,830; 1280457 7/19/18

Mortgagor: Jody Marie, Sandy Marie; Lender: Iberiabank; lot8 blkB Crossing North; $NA; 1280458 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Bernie Howaard; Lender: Security National Mortgage Co; lot12 blk1 King George Estates; $207,070; 1280466 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Jeffrey Ross, Jolisa Gilchrist; Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group INC; Sec24 T17S R18E; $188,030; 2180468 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Matthew Alleman, Alisha Alleman; Lender:Synergy Bank; lot36 blk1 Rachel Plantation; $NA; 1280474 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Scott Bridges, Summer Bridges; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot152 Settlement at Live Oak; $216,390; 1280485 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Courtney Malveaux, Marlon Malveaux; Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; lot27 blk4 King George Estates; $196,278; 1280487 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Lloyd Guidry Jr, Roshelle Guidry; Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; lot32 blkC Acadia Place; $NA; 1280491 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Michael Theriot, Penny Theriot; Lender: Regions Bank; Secs 41 and 42 T15S R18E; $NA; 1280494 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Robert Constant, Wanda Constant; Lender: GMFS LLC; lot144 Plantation Trace Add; $140,109 1280495 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Anthony Brady, Amy Brady; Lender: Regions Bank; Sec3 T18S R21E; $179,400; 1280497 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Edison Lee Jr; Lender: Regions Bank; lot8 Pitre; $136,400; 1280498 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Jeremy Benoit, Cherokee Benoit; Lender: Quicken Loans INC; Sec11 T14S R18E; $90,909; 1280502 7/22/19

Mortgagor: Shane Clement, Monica Clement; Lender: Delta Financial Services of Lafourche; lot10 blk3 Eau Clair; $19,692; 1280548 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Alice Martin, Brian Martin; Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; lot18 Town of Thibodaux; $NA; 1280545 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Jeremy Parks; Lender: Cardinal Financial Co; Lot in Lafourche; $56,216; 1280557 7/23/19

Mortgagor: John Spann; Lender: Iberiabank; lot3 blk1 Magnolia Landing; $178,762; 1280563; 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Ryan Dicharry Contruction LLC; Lender: Synergy Bank; LotC-46 Settlement at Live Oak; $NA; 1280573 7/23/19

Mortgagor: Ryan Dicharry Construction LLC; Lender: Pedestal Bank; lot24 Crescent Estates; $NA; 1280577 7/23/19