CHIPLEY — The Washingotn County Sheriff's Office psoted on their Facebook that they are currently seeking officers for their department.



the post said the department was seeking qualified candidates to fill Detention Deputy positions in the Washington County Jail.



"All applicants must be at least 19 years of age and have completed the Basic Recruit Training Course for Correctional Officers and possess a current employment certificate of compliance for Correctional Officer issued by the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission," the post said.



If you have questions regarding these positions or would like to obtain an application please send an email to joshuaskipper@wcso.us.