CLEVELAND, Miss. – The University of West Alabama managed just one score in five trips to the red zone on the way to a 14-7 Gulf South Conference football loss at Delta State Saturday.

The Statesmen snapped a five-game losing streak against West Alabama while keeping the Tigers out of the endzone twice in late in the game from inside the DSU 5-yard-line. Both times the Tiger drive ended with no points after fourth-down stops by Delta State.

Delta State broke a two-game losing streak, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in GSC play. West Alabama dipped to 4-3 and 1-3.