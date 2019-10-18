BONIFAY — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have announced they have arrested Edward Steven Matkovcik, 59, of 395 E. Brock Avenue, Bonifay Springs, on 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon today.

Accodring to FDLE, with assistance from Bonifay Police Department and the FBI, they conducted a search warrant at Matkovcik’s residence. During on-scene forensic review of electronic devices found at the scene, agents found numerous child pornography files, including numerous child exploitation images depicting children as young as three years old. Agents also found a loaded firearm in Matkovcik’s bedroom.

Matkovcik was arrested with the assistance of Bonifay Police Department and booked into the Holmes County Jail, where he remains on $62,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.

Holmes County Times and Washington County News will keep readers updated as more information becomes available.