Update: The Dead End Haunted Trail will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 due to the approaching storm.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The third annual Dead End Haunted Trail is planned for today and Saturday and Oct. 25 and 26, starting at dusk and ending about 10 p.m. each evening.

The haunted trail is a community event that supports the Walton County Animal Shelter. The haunt is at 512 Cherokee Lane in DeFuniak Springs off U.S. Highway 90. The cost is $10 per person, cash only. The haunt has a variety of “spooky” propped theme areas that visitors walk through. Children under 10 are not recommended. Closed shoes are recommended.

During the last two years the event has grown by word of mouth, and this year the Dead End Haunted Trail has several sponsors, including Quality Gardeners FWB, Gorman Environmental Services, True Blue Pontoon and Emerald Coast Seafood. Portions of the funds are donated to the Walton County Animal Shelter.

“This has been a true blessing for the animals here at the shelter. The money has helped sponsor some heart-worm treatments for the animals that may not have been adopted had they not had treatment,” said Patty Weingartner, the shelter's volunteer coordinator. “(The team from the Dead End Haunted Trail) has graciously bought stuff from our Amazon wish list, such as portable kennels, puppy and kitten formula, flea medicine and lots of cookies for the dogs and cats.”

Weingartner added that Walton County Animal Shelter is “truly humbled by their generosity and generosity of the surrounding communities that support them. We are looking forward to the 2019 Dead End Haunted trail event. Please come out and help support them which helps support our shelter animals and come meet them and some of our shelter staff and volunteers.”

Dead End Haunted Trail was founded in 2017 by Sammie Overstreet, Jenny Daleccio and Ana Santini, and they have partnered with the Walton County Animal Shelter since its inception.

For more information, call Sammie Overstreet at 850-585-4367 or email iamsammie@me.com.