CHIPLEY — The city of Chipley will take part in an historic event to raise awareness against Human trafficking at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

According to a press release, the event, which will be a march across the city, will begin at 9 a.m. at the college and is expected to have a large turnout of supporters.

"An awareness and fundraising event slated to rally tens of thousands of abolitionists, taking millions of steps in hundreds of cities all over the world on Saturday, October 19, 2019, ‘Walk For Freedom’ is a global response to human trafficking and an outward expression of desire to see slavery abolished once and forever," the release said.



The release also said that in the past five years, millions of participants have participated in thousands of walks in over 50 countries with intent to show the world that, "every human life is valued, and there is a desire to see a world where justice, human dignity, and freedom prevail."

As of the time of publication, the organization had raised $220.00 of their $500 donation goal. On their Facebook page they said they were thankful for the donations and they knew each person that will be rescued out of bondage and restored to freedom is thankful as well.

"You’re giving makes the difference for a21 to do what they do," their Facebook post said.

Their Facebook page said they will be having a few testimonies of people who have been reached, rescues, and restored through A21.