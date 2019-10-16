WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County News would like to congratulate the honor roll students of Washington County Christian Schools on their achievement for the first quarter of the academic school year.
According to their website, WCCS was organized in 1995. The school is is a private, nondenominational, nonprofit Christian school with high academic standards from a Christian perspective. Students from K3-12th grade use the Abeka curriculum emphasizing a solid structured program building towards college preparation. in addition to their normal studies in English, math, science, and social studies, the school said they also offer a full program of art, music, as well as a developing sports program as well as a bible program.
"Along with Bible stories, students of all ages memorize a significant amount of Scripture and learn traditional gospel songs," the school's website said. "Our goal is to reach all students with the gospel message and lay a solid foundation for their lives."
From WCCS, please join WCN in congratulating the following:
First Grade A’sAdrian Brock Allison Hobby Zaire Kuchy Annslee Newton Janelle Pettis Emma Shannon Kyla Walker First Grade A/B’s Summer Hadley Gracelyn Pierce
Second Grade A’sMaci Dickens Avery Rotello Second Grade A/B’s Arabella Barajas Hudson Cleveland Easton French Aiden Jackson Jake Motos Kensington Naker Graem Odom Edward Thornton
Third Grade A’sHailey Baker Jaci Dickens Jake Finch Blake Motos Chianne Savell Armanii Simmons Ethan Williams
Third Grade A/B’sNoah Boles Robbie Boyette Ryan Hall Jaylianna Ortiz Kyndal Owen Jacob Stevenson
Fourth Grade A’sMercee Rutherford Teddi Thornton Analee Woodham Fourth Grade A/B’s Gabriel Halderson Janiya Ortiz Hannah Perez Hunter Whittal
Fifth Grade A’sLydia Palmer Fifth Grade A/B’s Emalee Souders Ava Stevenson
Sixth Grade A’sHayden Bennett Alaina Finch Emma Hill Brenlea Thornton Sixth Grade A/B’s Douglas Wolter
Seventh Grade A’sIsabella Thornton Seventh Grade A/B’s Peyton Whittal Madilyn Hill Nate Motos Carson Thornton
Tenth Grade A/B’sKaylen Hagan Sydney Hagan Raelynn Simpson
Eleventh Grade A/B’s
Brandi Register
Twelfth Grade A/B’s
Logan Curry