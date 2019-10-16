WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County News would like to congratulate the honor roll students of Washington County Christian Schools on their achievement for the first quarter of the academic school year.

According to their website, WCCS was organized in 1995. The school is is a private, nondenominational, nonprofit Christian school with high academic standards from a Christian perspective. Students from K3-12th grade use the Abeka curriculum emphasizing a solid structured program building towards college preparation. in addition to their normal studies in English, math, science, and social studies, the school said they also offer a full program of art, music, as well as a developing sports program as well as a bible program.

"Along with Bible stories, students of all ages memorize a significant amount of Scripture and learn traditional gospel songs," the school's website said. "Our goal is to reach all students with the gospel message and lay a solid foundation for their lives."

From WCCS, please join WCN in congratulating the following:

First Grade A’s

Adrian Brock Allison Hobby Zaire Kuchy Annslee Newton Janelle Pettis Emma Shannon Kyla Walker First Grade A/B’s Summer Hadley Gracelyn Pierce

Second Grade A’s

Maci Dickens Avery Rotello Second Grade A/B’s Arabella Barajas Hudson Cleveland Easton French Aiden Jackson Jake Motos Kensington Naker Graem Odom Edward Thornton

Third Grade A’s

Hailey Baker Jaci Dickens Jake Finch Blake Motos Chianne Savell Armanii Simmons Ethan Williams

Third Grade A/B’s

Noah Boles Robbie Boyette Ryan Hall Jaylianna Ortiz Kyndal Owen Jacob Stevenson

Fourth Grade A’s

Mercee Rutherford Teddi Thornton Analee Woodham Fourth Grade A/B’s Gabriel Halderson Janiya Ortiz Hannah Perez Hunter Whittal

Fifth Grade A’s

Lydia Palmer Fifth Grade A/B’s Emalee Souders Ava Stevenson

Sixth Grade A’s

Hayden Bennett Alaina Finch Emma Hill Brenlea Thornton Sixth Grade A/B’s Douglas Wolter

Seventh Grade A’s

Isabella Thornton Seventh Grade A/B’s Peyton Whittal Madilyn Hill Nate Motos Carson Thornton

Tenth Grade A/B’s

Kaylen Hagan Sydney Hagan Raelynn Simpson



Eleventh Grade A/B’s

Brandi Register



Twelfth Grade A/B’s

Logan Curry





