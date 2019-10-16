As expected, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday to table votes on purchasing 72 acres of land from Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate.

These votes were tabled for 30 days, which is the same about of time that was added to an exclusive dealings contract with Pate that was approved last month.

This contract allows for a due diligence period that gives the city time determine legitimate, potential third-party developer interest in the land.

Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, who is pushing for the $28 million purchase, has said that she wanted the 30-day delay for multiple reasons.

Among them is to allow new District 4 Councilman Lee Busby, who was sworn in Tuesday night after winning last week’s special election, to become familiar with the issue.

After being approached at least three times by city officials seeking to buy his land, Pate has agreed to accept, through his Encore Tuscaloosa LLC, $23.5 million for the 36.8-acre McFarland Mall site and a 27.4-acre mainly wooded tract nearby known as the Moore property.

Pate also has agreed to take $4.5 million for a 7.6-acre tract off Rice Mine Road near the Black Warrior River now owned by his Rice Mine Development LLC.

Last month, two developers told the City Council that they needed between five and nine months to determine whether purchasing the tracts for a future development would be economically feasible.

Under the current proposal before the City Council and should these development proposals be accepted, city leaders would purchase these tracts from Pate for a combined $28 million and then sell them to the respective developers.

Instead of voting these purchases up or down on July 30, the council opted to enter into a 45-day due diligence period with Pate to determine whether any private company was willing to invest in these site.

This due diligence period ended Sept. 14, but was extended with a majority vote of the City Council.

It was extended again on Tuesday.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.