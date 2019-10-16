PIZZA COMPETITION

Your Pie to host beer pairing



Your Pie in Houma will host a one of a kind craft beer pairing and collaboration event starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

The pizzeria will welcome Big Mike's BBQ Smokehouse and Song Phi Nong Thai restaurant for a one-time only, friendly competition for best pizza pie from each restaurant. Each plate will be served with one large slice of pizza from each restaurant, along with a side of Prosciutto Pasta, and a flight of craft beer. Each flight will include the beer pairing of each restaurant's choice and one of your choosing in 4-5 ounce pours.

Cost of the Collaboration Pie is $25 and includes one ticket to vote for your favorite pie. Award for Best of the Best will be given at 9 p.m. Participants must be 21 and over.

Your Pie is at 1378 Tunnel Blvd. in Houma.

MAKING BREAD

Museum to hold kids class



The Southern Food and Beverage Museum will hold a master class on bread-making for kids 11-14 from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at its demo kitchen in New Orleans.

Chef Jessica Ragan-Williams, of the newly opened Mayhew Bakery, will demonstrate her secret techniques in rolling, kneading and forming bread, giving kids the opportunity to learn from the best and ask questions through the process.

This class costs $40 per student and $30 for members, at natfab.org. For information call 504-569-0405 or email Jennie Merrill at jennie@southernfood.org.

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum is at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in New Orleans.

NEW VEGGIE BURGER

McDonalds testing meatless burgers



Burger King's popular Impossible Whopper may soon have some competition.

McDonald’s is conducting a 12-week test of a new plant-based burger called the P.L.T., which stands for plant, lettuce and tomato, in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario, which started Sept. 30.

The P.L.T. is made with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty with no artificial colors, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives, according to a McDonald's press release.

The burger will be served on a sesame seed bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup, mustard, a mayonnaise-style sauce and a slice of cheddar cheese, so it's not vegan.

During the test, the burger will sell for $6.49 Canadian, which is currently $4.87 American.