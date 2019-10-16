If you would like your events included in this list, email information to:

news@chipleypaper.com

Chipola to host First Responder Day and Career Fair

MARIANNA – Chipola College will host First Responder Day and a Career Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17 in the Chipola Public Service building. The public is invited to attend from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from all areas of law enforcement, corrections, fire-fighting and emergency medical services will be on hand to share career information with the public. Chipola instructors will be available to enroll students in Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire-fighting or EMT/Paramedic programs. For more information call Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.

PDL Class of 2020 to host concealed weapon class set

PONCE DE LEON - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will present a Concealed Weapons Class at 6 p.m., Friday, October 18, at Ponce de Leon High School, located at 1477 Ammons Road, in Ponce De Leon. Sheriff John Tate will instruct the class, which is expected to last about two hours. This class will meet the firearms training class requirement mandated by the Florida Department of Agriculture concealed weapon permit application. The class is open to ages 18 and up; however the minimum age to be granted a permit from the state is 21. Participants ages 21 and up may bring their own gun and rounds or use those provided by the sheriff’s office.

Participants under the age of 21 are asked to use the provided gun and rounds. No pre-registration is required, and the cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Ponce de Leon High School Class of 2020.

Winston Scott to be guest speaker

NICEVILLE – Winston Scott will be speaking at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Mattie Kelly Arts Center at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. This is a free event. A main part of Winston Scott’s story is his power of perseverance, said Savannah Vasquez, the college strategic communications coordinator. He came from a largely segregated education. He is an African-American from Miami, Florida. His determination and the teachers who dedicated themselves to helping him get to where he is today are the main part of his story and why he travels around to share. He is married to Marilyn K Scott, the daughter of Josephine Robinson-Floyd and the late Albert A Robinson of Chipley. They have a son, Winston Elliott II and daughter Megan K Trusdale. The center is located at 100 College Boulevard in Niceville.

Woman’s Club Annual Yard Sale

CHIPLEY – The Chipley Woman’s Club will hold their Annual Fall Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday October 18 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19 at the clubhouse. The sale will be held rain or shine. There will be toys, holiday decorations, furniture, tools, appliances, electronics, dishes, linens, books, clothes, jewelry, purses and more. Proceeds from the sale will help fund scholarships and other donations given by the club throughout the year. Donation of items to the sale is welcomed. For more information call 850-260-5896.

Register Family Reunion to be held

NOMA – The Register Family Reunion will be held Saturday, October 19 at the Noma Community Center. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be served a noon. Bring a favorite covered dish. There will be door prizes. For more information call Anthony Register at 850-547-5600 or Lori Register Burlew at 850-547-3473.

HCHS to present Gospel Music Showcase

BONIFAY - The Holmes County High School Drama/Chorus Department will also present a Gospel Music Showcase at 6:30 p.m. Saturday October 19 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20 at the HCHS Auditorium. The evening will feature a variety of styles of Gospel Music. Songs will include I Go to the Rock, Shut de Do, All Night, All Day, an Old Time Religion Medley (Old Time Religion, Down By the Riverside, Do Lord), When the Roll Is Called up Yonder, Fly Away Medley (I'll Fly Away, On Jordan's Stormy Banks, We'll Understand It Better By & By, When the Saints Go Marchin' In), I Can Only Imagine, along with gospel favorites such as I Wouldn't Take Nothing for My Journey Now, I Saw the Light, Angel Band, Filling Station, and many more. Bobby White will be on hand playing Banjo and Harmonica and Four Calvary will be singing. There will also be a singalong to conclude the evening. Everyone is invited to attend both of these special performances. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more information call 547 - 9000 or Holmes County High School Drama Department facebook page.

Chipola to present The Miracle Worker

MARIANNA – Chipola College will present The Miracle Worker Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20. This classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realized that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism Annie’s success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: "water". Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 3 and Act Fund tickets may be purchased beginning Thursday, September 26. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

Landmark Park to hold Fall Farm Day

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – Landmark Park will hold their annual Fall Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19. Enjoy the sights and sounds of an 1890’s farmstead while volunteers demonstrate sugar cane grinding and syrup making, peanut picking, stacking and digging, an antique tractor pull and parade, household chores and more. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $4 for kids and free for children under 2 and park members. Concessions will be available and the Martin Drugstore and Shelley General Store will be open. The park is located on United States Highway 431 North, three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle. For more information call 334-794-3452.

Landmark Park to host Quilt Show

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – Landmark Park will host a Quilt Show Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20 in the Stokes Activity Barn. The show will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the Fall Farm Day. Admission on Friday and Sunday is $ for adults, $3 for kids and free for members. Admission for Saturday is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and active military and $4 for kids. This year’s theme is "200 Quilts for 200Years". The park is located on United States Highway 431 North, three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle. For more information call 334-794-3452.

Chipola Artist Series to present A Nashville Legacy

MARIANNA – The Chipola Artist Series will present A Nashville Legacy Thursday, October 24. A Nashville Legacy performs the music of Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins and the Nashville Sound. Cramer’s unique "slip note" piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop and rock hits in the 1950’s and 60’s. Chet Atkins’ innovative thumb-style guitar led him to become known as one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuoso. Though Floyd and Chet are gone, their Nashville Legacy lived on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman and Chet’s niece guitarist Meagan Taylor. This concert takes audiences on a journey back in time to Nashville’s golden era. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18 and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Season tickets are available for $60 and include seating and entrance to Met the Artist Receptions. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420

Chipley to hold Annual Trunk or Treat

CHIPLEY – Chipley will hold their Annual Trunk or Treat from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Pals Park. This is a family event where community sponsors come together providing children 12 and under with an evening of fun and safe trick or treating (weather permitting). All local businesses, churches, organizations and elected officials are encouraged to participate. Bring your vehicle, decorated with a favorite theme along with your logo and lots of individually wrapped candy and or fall festival items. All vendors please use the entrance on Rustin Drive so that you may drive your vehicle onto the soccer field. You must be set up by 3:45 p.m. For an application to participate email Sherri Biddle at

sherribiddle176@hotmail.com. For more information call the Jamie White or Scott Thompson at the Chipley Police Department. 850-638-6310.

Boswell Manor Trunk or Treat

BONIFAY – Boswell Manor will hold Trunk or Treat beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 31 at the manor. Entry fee is $1 per person. There will be concessions, a silent cake auction and a Halloween Movie. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. All proceed will benefit the Boswell Manor.

HCHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion

BONIFAY – The Holmes County High School Class of 1969 will hold a casual meet and greet at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at M&W Restaurant in Bonifay. The cost is $20 per person. Mail checks to Debbie Elliot, 5523 Brown Street, Graceville, FL 32440. For more information call 850-547-2457.

Landmark Park to hold Wood Turner Meeting and Demo

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – Landmark Park will host a Wood Turner Meeting and Demo beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at the park. The event is open to the public, free with paid park admission and free for Wiregrass Wood Turner members. Demonstrations will take place in the Ag Building. The park is located on United States Highway 431 North, three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle. For more information call 334-794-3452.

Landmark Park Dulcimer Club to meet

DOTHAN, ALABAMA - The Landmark Park Dulcimer Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2. This meet will be a jam session and lesson. No experience or music reading ability necessary. Participants must have a mountain dulcimer. Free with paid gate admission. The park is located on United States Highway 431 North, three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle. For more information call 334-794-3452.

Landmark Park to hold Reptile Feedings

DOTHAN, ALABAMA – Landmark Park will hold Reptile Feedings at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3 in the Interpretive Center Lobby. Meet the snakes and turtles of Landmark Park and learn why these animals are so important to the environment. Free with paid gate admission. The park is located on United States Highway 431 North, three miles north of the Ross Clark Circle. For more information call 334-794-3452.

Chipola College to host Harlem Globetrotters

MARIANNA – The Original Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Chipola College at 7 p.m. Monday, December 9. A worldwide icon, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills, the Globetrotters were founded in 1926. For 94 years, the team has been known for breaking down barriers, acts of kindness and commitment to fans that goes well beyond the game. Tickets are $30 for bleacher seats and $40 for chair back seats. The Bench package is $166 and includes one seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet and greet , replica jersey, program and a Sharpie lanyard. Thee is also an optional Magic Pass Pre-show event for an extra $20, ticket holders can take part in a one-in-a-lifetime experience with you family where you have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters, shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos. For more information call Cole Arrington at 1-800-641-4667 ext. 1877.

Chipola Artist Series to present Jukebox Saturday Night

MARIANNA – Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the great Big Bands during the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s with Jukebox Saturday Night on January 9, 2020 as part of the Chipola Artist series. This fun-filled event for all ages captures the exciting melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who keep audiences moving in their seats, tapping toes and clapping hands. Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest his as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more. With songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dora Day, Bob Eberly, Rosemary Clooney and other vocal idols. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18 and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Season tickets are available for $60 and include seating and entrance to Met the Artist Receptions. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420

Chipola Theatre to present Marry Poppins

MARIANNA – This years Chipola Spring Theatre Production is none other than the famous tale of Marry Poppins. Marry Poppins will take the stage February 20 through February 23, 2020. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advisees that "Anything can happen if you let it." Marry Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. Tickets will go on sale for ACT Fund member January 22, 2020 and to the general public January 29.

Chipola Artist Series to present Ventriloquist/Comedienne Lynn Trefzger

MARIANNA – The Chipola Artist Series will present Ventriloquist/Comedienne Lynn Trefzger on Marc 5, 2020. For 30 years, Trefzger has given like to a trunk full of comical characters. She has performed worldwide for corporations, colleges, theatres and cruise ships. Audiences are treated to Lynn’s vocal illusion talents, when they may meet a drunken and lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl and sometimes audience members who are brought up for the action. Lynn’s off-the-wall audience interplay is riotously funny. No two shows are alike. Her performances are tailored for both family and adult audiences. She is a premier entertainer for Disney, Crystal and Norwegian Cruise Lines. She also is a favorite at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. Lynn and her many voices have appeared on ABC, TNN, A&E and Lifetime. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18 and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Season tickets are available for $60 and include seating and entrance to Met the Artist Receptions. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420

Chipola to present Winnie The Pooh

MARIANNA – Chipola Theatre will present Winnie the Pooh on May 14, 2020 as this years children’s theater production. Winnie-The-Pooh is Christopher Robin’s fat little "bear of very little brain" who would like to drift peacefully through life, humming tunes and stopping frequently to eat "a little something". However, he finds himself involved in all sorts of frantic adventures, assisted by such friends as the dismal Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit, with his countless relations. Pooh’s intentions are always the best, but his passion for honey and condensed milk keeps getting him into trouble. When friend Piglet gets roped into Kanga’s household and Kanga starts bathing him (with soap!) AND FORCING DOWN SPOONFULS OF Strengthening Medicine, Pooh wants to fly to the rescue, but he’s had so many snacks he gets stuck in the door. Tickets will go on sale for ACT Fund members April 23, 2020 and to the general public April 30. For more information call the Box Office at 850-718-2420