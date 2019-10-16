CHIPLEY — On October 15 Washington County Sheriff's Department arrested a man on State Road 77 on drug charges after he was stopped for speeding.

According to a press release by WCSO, Kennedy Sheffield, 45, was stopped by deputies on state road 77 when he was found traveling 20 miles over the speed limit near Clayton Road.

"During the stop, deputies arrested (Sheffield), after a search located three plastic bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia," the report said.

Sheffield has been booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.