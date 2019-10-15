CHIPLEY — The Westerner Apparal Shop celebrated its 40th Anniversary this year. The store, founded buy Rondey Sewell,opened in September 1979.

Rodney Sewell was just 21 when he opened his Western apparel shop in an old gas service station in September 1979. He saw it as a way to supplement the hard life of farming row crops and cattle. Forty years later he has a thriving retail business, still carrying famous lines like Wrangler and Levi with which he started, as well as large selection of top brand boots, hats and outdoor gear, all at his current Hwy. 90 location -- across the street from his first storefront. Now his family helps run this business, and he still farms cattle and crops!

Congratulations on your achieving 40 years of success!