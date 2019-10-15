If you would like your Washington County church listed here, please send information to:

Assembly of God

Cords of Love Assembly of God

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study is a 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 2060 Bethlehem Road in Cottondale.

Grace Assembly of God @ Chipley

Morning Worship is at 10 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 567 North Main Street, Chipley

New Bethany Assembly of God

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located on Shaky Joe Road just off Highway 280 at Hinson’s Crossroads.

New Life Fellowship Assembly of God

Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 695 5th

Street, Chipley.

Wausau Assembly of God

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 3537 Washington Street in Wausau.

Baptist

Abigail Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located on Dawkins Street in Vernon.

Berean Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are

at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1438 Nearing Hills Drive in Chipley.

Blue Lake Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1405 Blue Lake Road in Chipley.

Chipley First Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship Service is at 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service is at 10:30 a.m. Discipleship Training is at 5 p.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday AWANA is at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting Is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1300 South Boulevard

Country Oaks Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 7 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 574 Buckhorn Boulevard

Eastside Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at Highway 277 in Vernon.

First Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1387 South Boulevard.

Gap Pond Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1980 Gap Boulevard in Sunny Hills.

Grace Baptist Chapel Mission

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 440 Lot E Second Street, Chipley.

Holmes Creek Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service AWANA is at 5:30 p.m. and Bible Study is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 335 Cope Road in Chipley.

Holyneck Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located 3395 Cemetery Lane, Campbellton.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 614 Bennett Drive in Chipley.

Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley.

New Orange Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. The church is located on Alford Road in Washington County.

New Prospect Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship services are at 11 a.m. Sunday evening services are at 5 p.m. Wednesday services

supper is at 5 p.m. Wednesday prayer meeting, bible study and children’s classes start at 5:45. The church is located at 761 New Prospect Road in Chipley.

Oakie Ridge Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Orange Hill

Road and Gilberts Mill Road.

Orange Hill Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer and Bible Study is as 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3485 Gainer Road in Chipley.

Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship on the first and third Sunday of the month is at 11 a.m. Wednesday night prayer meeting is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 816 Sunday Road in Chipley.

Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1783 Piney Grove Road south of Chipley.

Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located south of Bonifay at 1900 Pleasant Hill Road.

Poplar Springs Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1098 Lovewood Road two miles east of Highway 77.

Poplar Head Independent Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located on Poplar Head Road.

Sand Hills Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 6758 Highway 77.

Shiloh Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 5:45 p.m. The church is located on Highway 277, three miles south of Highway 90 in Chipley.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 3013 Moss Hill Road in Vernon.

St. John Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m.

St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 4156 St. Matthews Road in Caryville.

Salem Free Will Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m.

Worship service is at 11 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. Church is located at 2555 Kynesville Highway in Alford.

Sunny Hills First Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m.

Unity Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3274 River Road in Vernon.

Vernon First Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2888 Church Street in Vernon.

Wausau First Baptist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 3493 Washington Street in Wausau.

Catholic

St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church

Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m. Tuesday Mass is at 9 a.m. The church is located at 1664 Main Street in Chipley.

St. Theresa Catholic Church

Sunday Mass is at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday Mass is at 8 a.m. Saturday Mass is at 5 p.m. Adoration is the first Friday after 8 a.m. Mass. The church is located at 2071 Sunny Hills Blvd and the Rectory is located at 2056 Sunny Hills Boulevard in Sunny Hills.

Church

of Christ

Chipley Church of Christ

Sunday morning bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1295 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

Spirit-Filled Church of God in Christ

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Tuesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2128 Pate Pond Road in Caryville.

Episcopal

Grant Tabernacle AME

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at 577 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chipley.

St. John AME

Morning Worship is at 11:30 a.m.

St. Joseph AME

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Tuesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1401 Monroe Sheffield Road, Chipley.

St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME)

Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located on Jackson Community Road.

St. Mary African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME)

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1035 St. Mary Road, in Caryville.

St. Matthews Episcopal Church

Morning worship is at 9 a.m. The church is located on Highway 90 west in Chipley.

Evangelistic

Vernon Evangelistic Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located on Highway 79 in Vernon.

Caryville Evangelistic Center

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located on Wrights Creek Road in Caryville, just north of Highway 90.

Holiness

Harris Chapel Holiness Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located eight miles north of Caryville on Highway 179.

Johnson Temple First Born Holiness

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. Friday services are at 6 p.m. The church is located at 793 Orange Street, Chipley.

Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located 3754 Bunyon Drive, off Highway 77 near Sunny Hills.

Methodist

Chipley First United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 9:50 a.m. Morning Worship is at 9 a.m. (contemporary service) and 11 a.m. (traditional service). The church is located at 1285 Jackson Avenue

East Mount Zion United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning worship is at 10 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday fellowship meal and Bible study is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1590 Highway 173 in Graceville.

Lakeview United Methodist

Morning Worship is at 9 a.m. Thursday morning Bible Study 9 a.m. The church is located on Highway 279 near Five Points.

New Hope United Methodist Church

Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study is at 10 a.m. The church is located at on Highway 79 in New Hope.

New Vision United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday night supper is at 5:45. Wednesday Bible Study is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Highway 77 and BlockerChurch Road in Greenhead.

Orange Hill United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located on Sunday Road just off Orange Hill Road.

Vernon United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m.

Wausau United Methodist Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located on State Road 77

Pentecostal

House of Healing United Pentecostal Church

Sunday Service is at 10:30 a.m.. Thursday Bible Study is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1816 Highway 90 in Chipley.

Wausau Pentecostal Holiness

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:55 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. The church is located at 2201 Pioneer Road in Wausau.

Rock Hill Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Friday Night Worship is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 339 Rockhill Church Road in Chipley.

Trinity Pentecostal Tabernacle

Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. (First and Third Sunday) Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. Located at 5279 Highway 77 South of Sunny Hills

Turning Point Home of the First United Pentecostal Church

Sunday School is at 1 p.m. Worship Service is at 2 p.m. Bible Study Thursday is at 7 p.m.

Presbyterian

Chipley First Presbyterian Church

Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at Fifth Street and Watts Avenue

Sunny Hills Presbyterian

Morning Worship is at 9 a.m. Sunday School is at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 3768 Country Club Boulevard

Other

Bonnett Pond Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Road in Chipley.

Christian Fellowship Center

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1458 Monroe Sheffield Road in Chipley.

Christian Haven

Sunday school is h at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m.

Church of God by Faith

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday service is at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 3012 Church Street.

Church of God of Prophecy

Morning Worship is at 9:45 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1386 W. Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

Courts of Praise

Morning Worship is at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1720 Clayton Road in Chipley.

Cornerstone New Life Fellowship

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 5 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 105 Corbin Road in Chipley.

Cypress Creek

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at1772 Macedonia Road.

Faith Covenant Fellowship

Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located on Highway 277 ½ mile south of I-10.

Family Worship Center

Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located 531 Rock Hill Church Road, Chipley.

Graceville Community Church

Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1005 E. Prim Avenue

Graham’s Chapel

Morning worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday Bible Study at 7 p.m. The chapel is located ate 1218 Campbellton Avenue in Chipley.

Grater Faith Temple Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship is at 11 a.m. Tuesday nNoight Bible Study is a 4 p.m. and Friday Night Tarry Services is a 4 p.m. The church is located 2875 Kynesville Road in Cottondale.

Hard Labor Creek Community Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1705 Pioneer Road three miles east of caution light.

Holmes Valley Community Church

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located at 3550Fannig Branch Road in Vernon.

House of Prayer Worship Center



Sunday School and Children's Church is at 9 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Youth activities on Wednesday begin at 4:30 p.m. Praise and worship services are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The church is located at 763 West Boulevard in Chipley.

Impact Worship Center

Sunday. Morning Worship is at 10 a.m. Thursday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3006 New Hope Road Marianna.

Liberty

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3983 Creek Road in Vernon.

McQueens Temple First Born Church of Living God

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 5681 Highway 79 South, Vernon.

New Faith Temple

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. The church is located at 841 Orange Hill Road.

New Foundation Fellowship

Morning Worship is at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located on Rock Hill Church Road.

Northwest Florida Christian Church

Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 4465 Highway 77.

Rhema Praise and Worship Center

Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located 763 West Boulevard in Chipley.

Sunny Hills Chapel

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4283 Highway 77 about four miles south of Wausau.

Pleasant Grove Church

Morning Worship is at 9 a.m. The church is located at 2430 Shakey Joe Road in the Hinson’s Crossroads Community.

Tabernacle of Praise Church of God

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m. The church is located on Highway 77 South.

The Living Word

Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Evening Worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Highway 77 and Blocker Road in Greenhead.

White Double Pond

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. The church is located on Creek Road in Vernon.

Yes Lord Deliverance COGIC

Sunday School is at 10:30 a.m. Worship is at noon. Tuesday services are at 7 p.m. The church is located at 739 Seventh Street in Chipley.