New Effort to host The Lighthouse Children’s Home

BONIFAY – New Effort Baptist Church will host The Lighthouse Children’s Home from Tallahassee for a sing and testimonies at 11 a.m. Sunday, October 20. A covered dish lunch will follow the sing in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 2679 New Effort Church Road in Bonifay.

Harris Chapel to hold pastor appreciation

Harris Chapel will hold pastor appreciation at 10 a.m. Sunday, October 27. The congregation will be celebrating Brother Norman and Sister Judy Harris. They will also be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wausau Assembly to host The Shepherds

WAUSAU – Wausau Assembly of God will have The Shepherds ministering at 6 p.. Sunday, November 3. The church is located in Wausau on Highway 77 at the caution light. For more information call 850-638-0883.

St. Matthew’s to hold food pantry drive

CHIPLEY – St. Matthew’s will hold a food pantry drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9. Bring any non-perishable food item in exchange for a bowl of gumbo or Brunswick stew. The church is located at 736 West Boulevard in Chipley.