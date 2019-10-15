BONIFAY - Holmes County Commissioner Clint Erickson announces bid for District 5 seat. The chairman of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners announced he has filed for another term.

Erickson, who represents District 5, made the announcement last week via his self-funded social media page. The four-year term Seats 5, 3, and 1 are up for election in 2020.

Qualifying dates are June 8 to June 12, 2020. Qualifying packets may be picked up at any time, but must be submitted within those dates.

For more information, visit www.holmeselections.com.