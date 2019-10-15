The Boaz City Council on Monday passed the 2019-20 budget. Projected revenues are $13,782,570 plus $200,000 in ambulance revenue. Department expenses are $11,160,955 with $2,819,115 in transfers to other funds, leaving a $2,500 surplus.

A resolution was adopted rejecting the bids for a façade and storefront retrofit for a retail building. Bids will be accepted again at a later date.

The council approved an agreement with CWS Security for a new security camera system at Old Mill Park, to update existing cameras at municipal buildings and monthly maintenance.

State Rep. Kerry Rich, R-Guntersville, presented the police department with $1,950 for a drug drop box to dispose of unwanted and outdated prescription drugs.