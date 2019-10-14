Lender: The Cottonport Bank; Mortgagor: James Morgan, Deann Morgan; lots 9 and 10 blk1 Pointe Fourchon Development; $NA; 1279747 7/9/19
Lender: Citizens Bank NA; Mortgahor: Richard Lasseign Jr, Aimee Lasseigne; sec58 T15S R17E; #475,000; 1279757 7/9/19
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Mortgagor: Keith Doucet, Ann Doucet; Lot in Lafourche; $75,000; 1279782 7/9/19
Lender: Regions Bank; Mortgagor: Jacet Callais; lot12 blk1 Bourgeois; $126,400; 1279784 7/9/19
Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Mortgagor: Misty Ross; lot27 Olde Towne; $148,800; 1279788 7/9/19
Lender: Figure Lending LLC; Mortgagor: Darius Fremin, Charolette Fremin; lot30 blk4 Sugar Ridge West Add; $96,241; 1279790 7/9/19
Lender: Louisiana Federal Credit Union; Mortgagor: Courtney Martin; $118,400; 1279803 7/9/19
Lender: Citizens Bank NA; Mortgagor: Bradley Bergeron Jr; lots 12 and 13 Green Acres; $130,303; 1279805 7/9/19
Lender: First South Farm Credit Aca; Mortgagor: Megan Hartman, Jye Hartman; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1279809 7/9/19
Lender: Pedestal Bank; Mortgagor: Justin Ratley, Lea Ratley; lot16 blk1 Oak Manor; $NA; 1279827 7/10/19
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Mortgagor: Beth Pitre, Jacques Pitre; sec62 T17S R21E; $151,000; 1279834 7/10/19
Lender: Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co; Mortgagor: Tracy Reed; sec91 T14S R16E; $85,500; 1279859 7/10/19
Lender: Loandepot.com LLC; Mortgagor: Janee Lombas, Galen Santiny; lot2 blk4 Highland; $239,112; 1279958 7/11/19
Lender: Republic State Mortgage Co; Mortgagor: Matthew Ellender, Brooke Ellender; lot7 blk13 Acadia Plantation; $441,000; 1279960 7/11/19
Lender: Synergy Bank; Mortgagor: Ken Bergeron Jr; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1279982 7/11/19
Lender: First American Bank and Trust; Mortgagor: Troy Plaisance, Jaclyn Plaisance; lot7 blk1 Georgia Sugar Estates; $NA; 1279990 7/11/19
Lender: Wymar Federal Credit Union; Mortgagor: Jamie Granier; lot31 White Eagle Development; $NA; 1279992 7/11/19
Lender: J B Levert Land Co LLC; Mortgagor: Plantation Acres LLC; sec46 T14S R16E; $NA; 1279999 7/11/19
Lender: Regions Bank; Mortgagor: Elizabeth Lanier, Marcel Lovelace; lot7 blk11 Plantation Acres; $240,000; 1280004 7/15/19
Lender: Hancock Whitney Bank; Mortgagor: June Theriot; lot1 blk1 A A Pitre Land INC; $NA; 12890008 7/15/19
Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Mortgagor: Margaret Andras; lot19 blk4 Sugar Ridge West Add; $235,000; 1280011 7/15/19
Lender: South Louisiana Bank; Mortgagor: Donnie Folse; lots 4 and 5 blk2 F J Matherne; $NA; 1280012 7/15/19
Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Mortgagor: Toby Scott, Christy Scott; Secs 128 and 129 T15S R17E; $160,000; 1280015 7/15/19
Lender: Eustis Mortgage Corp; Mortgagor: Rusty Ferreira, Terri Ferreira; lot5A blk1 Evangeline Heights Add; $228,780; 7/15/19
Lender: DSLD Mortgage LLC; Mortgagor: Craig Naquin, Erika Niette; lot161 Settlement at Live Oak; $281,697; 1280040 7/15/19
Lender: AMCAP Mortgage LTD; Mortgagor: Toby Tillman, April Harry; lot3 blk2 Sugar Ridge West; $324,000; 1280043 7/15/19
Lender: Regions Bank; Mortgagor: James Barr, Aline Barr; Lot in Lafourche; $NA; 1280044 7/15/19
Lender: Quicken Loans INC; Mortgagor: Anna Guilot, Wayne Gauthier; lot5 blk2 Azalea Terrace; $128,001; 1280045 7/15/19
Lender: Newrez LLC; Mortgagor: Kathryn Bernard; lot3 blk6 Dugas Add; $186,813; 1280048 7/15/19
Lender: Citizens Bank NA; Mortgagor: Shawn Billiot, Ann Billiot; lots 5 and 6 blk4 Joseph A Toupe Jr Add; $289,000; 1280057 7/15/19
Lender: South Central Planning and Development Commission INC; Mortgagor: Mathew Hutchinson, Kristi Hutchinson; sec24 T17S R18E; $115,000; 1280058 7/15/19
Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Mortgagor: Dusty Scott, Bessie Scott; lot1-A blk5 Paradise Cove Add; $344,375; 1280060 7/15/19
Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Mortgagor: Brooke Folse; lot2 Green Acres; $255,375; 1280062 7/15/19
Lender: Assurance Financial Group LLC; Mortgagor: Kristen Rodrigue; lot20 Prairie View; $172,812; 1280065 7/15/19