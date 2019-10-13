The state of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, described as a 3-year-old black female, 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, and is believed to be in extreme danger. Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV, possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner, with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

Contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0841 or call 911 if you have information.