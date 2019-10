BONIFAY - Holmes County Clerk of Court is providing customers with an opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations, while saving additional fees.

The statewide program, dubbed Operation Green Light, is holding an event at the courthouse, 201 N. Oklahoma St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. At the event, Clerks of Court may reduce or waive additional fees and surcharges for paying court ordered financial obligations in full.

For more information, go to www.FLClerks.com/page/GreenLight.