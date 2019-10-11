Q: If I prune my Lady Banks rose now, will it flower next spring? When is the best time to prune the rose?

A: The Lady Banks rose flowers once each year, in late spring or early summer. The time to prune the plant is immediately after flowering ceases. If you prune this late in the year, the new buds will have set for next year and you will lose all of next year’s flowers. I would wait and prune next year, as soon as flowering ceases. The Lady Banks rose flowers on two- or three-year-old canes; therefore, you should not prune too often. This type rose plant does not need to be pruned every year, and when you prune, remove a few of the larger, older canes.

Q: We have a Japanese maple in our yard that is located near our front sidewalk. One of the bottom limbs droops onto the sidewalk. If I remove that limb, the tree will look lopsided, so I need to know, will the tree be ruined if I remove all of the bottom limbs?

A: You may remove all the bottom limbs and no harm will be done to the tree. Make the pruning cuts at a slant on each limb, cutting within an inch of the tree’s trunk.

Q: When should I bring my tropical hibiscus back inside the house? Is there anything I should do to the plant before moving it inside?

A: Beginning in October, check the local weather forecast for daily temperatures and freeze warnings. Be sure and move the plant inside before the first expected freeze. I always remove the plant from its container, empty the old soil into a planting bed and repot the plant in a clean, sanitary container, using a new bag of potting soil. This will prevent you from bringing ants or any other critters into your home. (I learned this lesson the hard way after bringing an anthill into my home in a container plant long ago.) Do not fertilize the plant until next spring.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.