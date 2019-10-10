LISBON, Portugal - Former University of West Alabama Men's basketball player Charles Tripp recently signed a professional contract to play for Os Belenenses Basquetebol in Proliga.

"I am more excited than I have ever been about the opportunity this season because I honestly thought that I wouldn't be playing the game I love this year," said Tripp. "I am just as thankful as I am excited."

Proliga is the second level Federação Portuguesa de Basquetebol, the Portuguese professional basketball league, Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol and represents a chance for Tripp to prove himself at the professional level.