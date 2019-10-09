PANAMA CITY — A 68-year-old Panama City woman claimed the top prize in a Lottery scratch-off game.

Linda Shannon won $500,000 by playing the $500,000 PAYDAY Scratch-Off game. She bought the winning ticket at Express Lane Store #212, which is at 16935 Panama City Beach Parkway.

The manager there, who didn't give her name, said Shannon was a regular at the store.

She said Shannon was excited about the win, but didn't say what she would be doing with her big prize.

The manager said she doesn't play Lottery, but Shannon's win might change her mind.

"I need to apparently," she joked.