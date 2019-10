The Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court's office will be hosting a dedication ceremony to rename the old courthouse building as the "Honorable I. Robert 'Bobby' Boudreaux Courthouse" at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Boudreaux served as Clerk of Court from 1964-2012. He died in 2018.

The ceremony will be held in the Division D Courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse, 7856 Main St., Houma. A small reception will follow.