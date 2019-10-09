HARTFORD, ALABAMA - The scores for the Chipley mites, peewee, and midgets against Hartford, are as follows:
Mites: Chipley - 20; Hartford - 6
PeeWee: Chipley - 38; Hartford - 20
Midgets: Chipley - 22; Hartford - 0
