The Great Attalla Fire of 2019 will be a part of Etowah County’s history, even though — thankfully — no lives were lost and there were no serious injuries.

Consider the sheer scope of the conflagration that started Sept. 30 and destroyed Gadsden Warehousing off Alabama Highway 77. We’re talking about a more than 200,000-square-foot warehouse filled with paper products — plenty of fuel for the days-long ordeal that followed, spreading the sights and smells of smoke far beyond the fire site. Firefighters were still pouring water on burning debris over the weekend, and the fire was officially declared out on Monday.

Traffic around the busy U.S. Highway 11/Alabama Highway 77 was disrupted for much of the week, and Attalla City Schools had to close for a day because firefighters were pouring so much water on the fire, it was depleting the adjacent supply.

Investigators from the Alabama Fire Marshal and the Etowah County Arson Task Force on Monday determined that the fire started on or around a forklift; the complete picture will be filled in moving forward.

However, we’re already certain about the area’s overall response to the situation — it was phenomenal.

Multiple fire departments from as many as nine counties joined Attalla’s crews in what literally were around-the-clock efforts to bring the blaze under control. (We know local departments would do the same for our neighbors if the situation was reversed.)

Their efforts required a little patience and ingenuity. Crews had to set up a shuttle system to bring water in from offsite, but eventually a makeshift road was cut down to Big Wills Creek, which runs behind the warehouse, and a pump installed in the water to provide a continuous 300 gallons per minute flow, easing the pressure on everyone.

Excavation crews cleared a makeshift road into the building and pathways through the fire, as it was brought under control, to allow firefighters to direct water on places they hadn’t been able to reach.

Area merchants provided food and the community pitched in with donations of stuff like drinking water, ointments and powders. (Don’t snicker about the last two until you don a heavy turnout, hoist some heavy equipment and spend hours working in conditions that made last week’s heat wave seem like a trip to Antarctica.)

A local employment agency also has offered to help the more than 20 warehouse employees displaced by the fire find work.

All those folks deserve a salute, which we’ll deliver, but this kind of response should surprise no one. It doesn’t matter if it’s a fire, a tornado or a snowstorm — the people of Etowah County always come through in times of crisis. Thanks again.