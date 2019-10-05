CONCERT

Calvary Baptist Church, Alabama Highway 168, Boaz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Mark Trammel Quartet, Gadsden; free

REVIVALS

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 6 p.m. nightly, Oct. 14-15, with the Rev. Robert Smith, St. Mark UMC, Centre, and Apostle Maurice K. Wright, United Christian Church, Gadsden; Michael Robertson, pastor

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16; Bro. Cecil Peasley preaching; the Rev. Michael Hosch, pastor

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St., Gadsden, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-Oct. 16, guest speaker Pastor Bruce Henderson, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor

SINGINGS

Siberton Baptist Church, 627 Jones St. SE, Attalla: 10:30 a.m. Sunday; singing, message, food and fellowship, with the Stephens Family from Northport, and message from Wayne Tarvin, former pastor of Fairview Baptist Church

LOCAL SERVICES

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Oct. 13, church anniversary; special guests, the Rev. Adams and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Springville; dinner will be served; the Rev. Charles Posey, pastor

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, “We Are Family” celebrating 45 years in God’s service; speakers Min. Diane Treadwell, Prince Yelder, Sis. Melissa Posey, Deacon Blake Hall, Sis. Tamatha Dubois; pastor, Grady E. Robinson Jr.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 514 Shorter Ave., Attalla: 3 p.m. Sunday, 114th church anniversary; “Glad to Be in the Service”; the Rev. Jonathan Granger, pastor; guest church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gadsden, the Rev. Darrell Davis, pastor

New Life Baptist Church, 1104 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Oct. Monday-Thursday; ninth annual Jubilee Camp Meeting; evangelists, the Rev. Clint Davison and the Rev. Jacob Davison; special singers each night, Davison Family, New Lift Choir and others

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 East Walnut Street, Gadsden, 3 p.m. Oct. 13, 24th church anniversary;, guest church, Macedonia Baptist; Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Friends and Family Sunday, Michael Robertson, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

Mount. Olive Baptist Church, 243 Lawler Circle, Gadsden, 11 a.m. Saturday, Women's Conference, "Woman of God Living Loved. Where is your Faith?" lunch will be served, Louis Leonard Sr., pastor

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden, 9 a.m. Saturday, Mission Program sixth annual Women’s Conference; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

First Baptist Church, 101 N. 29th St., Alabama City: 6 p.m. Oct. 21, Christmas in October; to register, bring a non-perishable gift suitable for a nursing home resident and enjoy a Christmas program with Christmas trimmings; the Rev. J.M. Woods, senior pastor

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road, Southside: 4 p.m to 7 p.m. today, silent auction and bake sale; proceeds go to missions in the community and beyond

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

