ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can outtalk and outwit a competitor, or make presentations that appeal to co-workers and those in charge. However, you may want to temper the speed at which you change your plans to maintain overall harmony.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can be adept at handling large sums of money but may tend to give precious little thought to spending smaller amounts. You might get better deals if you exercise a little discipline and shop around.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep confidences confidential and don't be tempted to spread rumors. Now is the time to exercise caution when dealing with others. Use your most diplomatic manners to sidestep disputes and overcome criticisms.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Two heads are better than one. Your dreams of success can become a reality if you focus on working side-by-side with like-minded individuals. You and a partner may share a vision of how you want things to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share ideas with an intelligent partner and much more can be accomplished. It's a good idea to complete your projects today, even if you need stay a little late rather than taking work home for the weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Friendly competition may test the authenticity and power of your concepts. You can successfully engage in debates focusing on common ground, having positive, creative discussions about the advantages and disadvantages of various ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Group dynamics can work in your favor. You can enjoy casual banter and have some social life without needing to change your schedule. Enjoy the ease of being part of the group rather than the center of attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak your mind and spread some common sense. You can persuade people, especially those in your workplace environment, to make optimal choices by adopting a calm and levelheaded approach. Apply this same strategy to your spending.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If your job involves sales, you know that people will pay a premium for whatever captures their imagination or saves them time. Whatever you do, you can use your charm to seal the deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on being an independent operator. You will find that when you make decisions based on your own discoveries, you'll do better. Remember that the more power you have, the more responsibility you must bear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do your own digging. Casual acquaintances might not be dependable sources of information. Stick to the people you know and can trust. Be careful not to trespass on someone's territory or poach their original ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might do your best work or be the most creative when you can escape from the fast lane and be left undisturbed. Make sure a partner or friend who might casually interrupt knows if you need your space.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Focus on doing things that make you happy and healthy as the next three to four weeks unfold. You have plenty of energy and enthusiasm, so you can begin an exercise program and get into shape or devote more time to a personal hobby. You could easily spend too much time in November and December trying to make money with business ideas that don't quite suit your situation. Now is a better time to simply consider possibilities and jot down notes rather than enact a plan. Early December is an excellent time to take a vacation, spend time with a romantic partner or attend inspiring lectures that can trigger imaginative ideas for your future. Put your financial plans into practice in February, since your insight will be at a peak. Your reputation takes an upward spiral in March and your personal appeal will be high, making this an excellent time to look for a new position or meet people who will help you get ahead.