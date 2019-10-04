Picture these: a 90-yard touchdown run or pass; a vicious tackle or sack; a rim-rattling slam dunk; a 500-foot home run or a strikeout pitch on the smallest black corner of the plate; a slap shot goal from center ice; a 50-foot eagle putt; a .001 second margin of victory at Talladega.

Those analogies sum up the impact of what happened in California this week concerning something Alabamians take quite seriously, college athletics.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed what was labeled the Fair Pay to Play Act. It allows college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses; sign endorsement and licensing contracts; and employ agents or attorneys to look after their interests. It bars both the NCAA and California universities from penalizing players in any way for taking advantage of those rights.

There would be no outright “paying” of players, which could prompt legitimate concerns about salary scales for positions or what to do with women’s or non-revenue sports. (The law does apply to those athletes.)

Newsome said the intention is to protect “the actual product, the folks that are putting their lives on the line, putting everything on the line,” but who “are getting nothing,” while NCAA universities reap $14 billion and the organization (nominally a nonprofit) itself pulls in $1 billion each year.

Of course the NCAA is screaming; its board of governors in a letter to Newsome last month said the bill “would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletics and, because it gives those schools an unfair recruiting advantage, would result in them eventually being unable to compete in NCAA competitions.”

So are fans who have taken to call-in shows and social media railing that a four-year college scholarship valued at $100,000 or so a year is sufficient compensation.

Reality Check: NCAA officials and fans can blather about the purity and sanctity of amateur athletics, but major college sports (we’re not talking about stuff like Division III where the old ways remain operative) have been a mega-billion-dollar enterprise for a long time. We can bemoan that philosophically; it’s silly not to accept it as fact.

NCAA officials can self-righteously sniff about how athletes are students first and should be treated like anyone else on campus, and those who really understand how things are in the 21st century as opposed to the 1950s or ‘60s, or have gotten snared by some of the organization’s sillier rules, will respond with guffaws. Bear Bryant himself told recruits that if they wanted to be like other students, they needed to go somewhere else.

Call us cynical, and we’re going to use a detail brush rather than a larger paint slopper in saying this, but a lot of fans probably are just concerned about something interfering with their weekend diversions.

Reality Check No. 2: A college education is an enormous benefit, and we’re aware that a miniscule number of athletes end up having pro careers. However, very few of the 5-star recruits that fans obsess about sign with major universities and put up with getting yelled at by folks like Nick Saban for two to five years are there for a diploma or any other reason save one: It’s an apprenticeship they’re required to serve to have a chance to become rich.

Amid its protests, the NCAA claims to be working on a system to change its name, image and likeness rules to allow athletes to benefit, in a way that is “both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education,” according to CNN. That’s an acknowledgement that times have changed and young people have changed, especially in what they see as proper compensation for their efforts.

The organization had better hurry. Multiple other states are poised to follow California’s lead and there’s talk of Congress getting involved. (Yes, government can intervene in this because of antitrust and other considerations.)

Some folks are saying they’ll give up watching college athletics if this becomes widespread; we’ll believe that when we see it. Unless they’re terminally greedy or selfish, they’ll probably continue buying their favorite players’ jerseys without a thought that those athletes are getting a few nickels in the transaction.