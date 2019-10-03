The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in nine counties in October, including Gulf and Franklin.

Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times for area classes are Franklin County, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Franklin County School, 250 U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint; and Gulf County, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gulf Correctional Institution, 500 Ike Steele Road in Wewahitchka.