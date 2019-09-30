Spigots Brew Pub will bring a slice of Bavaria to Louisiana with its Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 11-13.

The second annual festival will include food, games, live music and, of course, beer.

Parker Leffingwell, bar manager of Spigots, said the festival looks to replicate the famous annual Oktoberfest festival in Munich, Germany.

"It's a big festival for drinking, really," Leffingwell said. "It's just how they do it in Germany. We're flying in a band from Germany, so it will be as authentic as we can get it."

The original Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Munich since 1810, when the Crown Prince of Bavaria, later King Ludwig I, married Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The public was invited to the celebrations in a field that was once outside the city, where the Oktoberfest has been held ever since.

Leffingwell said there will again be a specially brewed limited-edition Oktoberfest beer available just for the festival.

"It's a Marzen lager," he said. "It's a bold, sweet lager, easy drinking, a little on the amber side, but not really dark. It should be exclusive to the weekend, so hopefully we sell out. Last year we sold out before the third day ended."

In addition to the Marzen, Spigots' Weiss, a wheat beer, and Blonde Ale will also be available.

There will be games of cornhole, wheelbarrow races and what Leffingwell said were a "couple of other things."

The foods available will also mirror the traditional German festivities, with large soft pretzels and bratwurst, and will also include local favorites like sushi from Zen's Sushi Bar and cool treats from Zack's Frozen Yogurt.

The festival will run from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13.

Spigots Brew Pub is at 622 Barrow St. in Houma.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.