Through the many memories of the Fab Four, from Chesterfield and Pierre Cardin suits on Ed Sullivan's show, to fringed jeans and psychedelic-eclectic garb throughout the increasingly trippy "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" eras, through faux-marching band glow and glitter on "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," to individualized choices foreshadowing the group's split, two things always shone through: Guitars and drums.

But crucial to the Beatles' longevity, its place in the pantheon of pop music, was not just mop-top hair, visual appeal and rocking bands. John, Paul, George and Ringo stopped touring in 1966, deadened by the inability of contemporary sound equipment to drown out the screaming crowds of Beatlemania. They retired — though Ringo later said the intention was not to retire from live shows, permanently — to the studio, where with Other George — Martin, their brilliant producer — they didn't discard guitars and drums, but added classical instruments from string sections to horn solos, layered in funky keyboards by Billy Preston, and always in the search for more, more, more, experimented with sampling and double-tracking, backwards loops and the latest in recording technology.

So it's not surprising that while their concluding studio works came out four and five decades back, musicians and arrangers still experiment within and without the songs written and recorded by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Thursday night and Friday, some of those alternatives can be heard at The Prentice Concert Chorale's "Let It Be — A Beatles Tribute."

The 7 p.m. concerts at Grace Presbyterian Church will include choral arrangements of ballads from "Let It Be" to "Yesterday" to "In My Life," in large and small ensemble arrangements, supplemented by vocal and instrumental soloists. Between a cappella pieces, or those quietly accompanied by Terry Moore on piano, there'll also be more straightforward renditions, laid down by guitars, bass and drums. The Prentice Concert Chorale performs mostly classical repertoire, with symphonies including those of Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery and Alabama, with famous guests including Dave Brubeck, Jerome Hines, Sherrill Milnes and William Warfield. On occasion, though, the Prentice Concert Chorale performs a more pops-style concert, performing Cole Porter or Leonard Bernstein, and at Christmas with the TSO and Alabama Choir School. Educator and soloist Leslie S. Poss, who also works frequently with Theatre Tuscaloosa as musical director, conducts the Prentice Concert Chorale.

Thursday's opening falls on the 50th anniversary of the release of "Abbey Road," the final studio album with all four fabs. Though "Let It Be" was released in 1970, most of that disc had actually been cut before "Abbey Road." Success allowed the Beatles to stay on the cutting edge at EMI Recording Studios — later renamed Abbey Road Studios — which also played for and with Pink Floyd, the Hollies, Paul Robeson, the London Symphony Orchestra, and scores of others. That iconic 11th studio disc contains not only "Come Together," "Something," "Oh Darling" and "Here Comes the Sun," but the famous 16-minute, eight-song medley that concludes with "And in the end/the love you take/is equal to the love you make."

The Prentice Concert Chorale's "Let It Be" concerts span from "I Want to Hold Your Hand," one of the band's several 1963 chart-toppers, to 1964's "Can't Buy Me Love" and "If I Fell," to 1965's "Ticket to Ride," "In My Life" and "Yesterday," to 1966's "Nowhere Man," "Yellow Submarine" and "Eleanor Rigby," to 1967's "With a Little Help from My Friends," to 1968's "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" and "Lady Madonna," to 1969's "Something," and bookended by elegiac version of 1970's "Let It Be." Kazoos, cello and audience sing-alongs will be included, though not all on the same tunes.

At press time, Friday's performance had sold out, but some seats remained for Thursday night's show. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for students, through www.prenticeconcertchorale.com.

