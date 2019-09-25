Despite heavy discussion on Tuesday on aspects of next year’s spending plan, the Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the combined $235.9 million fiscal 2019 budget without any additional changes.

This means that $100,000 for an anti-violence campaign will remain as will the recommendation for hiring of six new officers for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Councilman Kip Tyner, who did not attend Tuesday’s meetings for health reasons, sent word through Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry that he opposed committing $100,000 to an advertising campaign without knowing more about it.

“Think about it,” Tyner said in a message read aloud by McKinstry, “One hundred thousand dollars with no plan, no numbers of how much would be paid to ... whatever agency is chosen (and) no plan for the message, any commercials or billboards and what they would say.”

Tyner criticized a similar anti-violence campaign from earlier this year that was funded with a $50,000 appropriation from the City Council as being ineffective and questioned the council’s decision to “throw away good money after bad.”

Mayor Walt Maddox and Communications Director Richard Rush said this new campaign, which is still being developed, would focus on attacking gun-related crimes by targeting the legal owners of guns.

The mayor said that, in 2018, 223 firearms were reported stolen from vehicles within the city.

Of these, 87 percent — that’s a total of 194 guns — were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“We know for a fact,” Maddox said, “that stolen guns kill.”

The idea is to launch a multi-platform campaign — television, social media, billboards and other media — to urge gun owners to lock their vehicles in an attempt to keep stolen weapons out of the hands of criminals.

“It’s really a much more holistic campaign than targeting one age group or demographic or whatever,” Rush said.

While Tyner suggested these funds would be better spent hiring one or two additional officers, the council opted to keep with Maddox’s recommendation to hire six police officers in fiscal 2020.

The city now has 271 sworn officers on its payroll though it’s budgeted for 285. This will rise to 291 in fiscal 2020.

Acting Police Chief Mitt Tubbs said there are efforts underway to develop a recruiting plan in an effort to fill out the Police Department’s ranks.

As part of the budgetary process, the council also voted unanimously to:

• Approve 5.2 percent in pay raises for city employees. This amounts to a a two-step salary increase in 1.5 percent increments each and a 2.2 percent cost-of-living adjustment increase for a total of $3.47 million in additional expenses.

• Impose a 3 percent increase for the city’s residential water and sewer customers for an increase of about $1.78 per month for the average customer. This breaks down to a 1 percent increase for operational expenses on top of the 2 percent increase that the City Council approved earlier in fiscal 2019 to fund a series of capital-based projects.

• Allocate $180,000 toward the purchase of a National Integrated Ballistics Information Network system, which ties into a national database to record and compare gun-related evidence to find and capture criminals who may be acting in multiple parts of the region, state or nation.

• Direct the spending of the $20.2 million in additional revenue associated with the 1 percent sales tax increase adopted to fund projects associated with Elevate Tuscaloosa. From this, $7.2 million will go to rebates associated with incentive packages for developers, like those behind the Shoppes of Legacy Park, and about $5 million will go to reductions to city residential customer garbage rates. For the remaining $15 million, 85 percent will be directed toward education, infrastructure, economic development, public safety, and operations and maintenance needs. The remaining 15 percent will be divided equally between public works and public safety capital funds.

• Reduced the garbage fees to $3.25 — down from $21.35 in fiscal 2019 — for a garbage customer’s first cart, but $23.35 for the second and subsequent garbage carts. This fee reduction is the offset the City Council approved to make up for the 1 percent sales tax increase that takes place Oct. 1. These reductions are expected to save 97 percent of residential households almost $220 each year.

• Directed $205,000 to pay for 200 new body cameras and 62 Tasers for police officers.

• Set aside $108,960 for the Office of the City Attorney to bring in a new assistant city attorney to assist with prosecutions.

• Devoted $129,064 for two new positions within the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service.

• Retained $10,000 in discretionary funds for each of the city’s seven council members for a total of $70,000.

• Established a contingency fund in the General Fund of $677,293.

