MONTGOMERY — A pygmy hippopotamus has been born at the Montgomery Zoo.

The zoo this week announced the arrival of the calf born Aug. 4. The calf was born to first-time parents, mom, Asali, and dad, Mikey.

Asali gave birth to twins, but the zoo said the other calf lived only two days because of a condition that made it unable to nurse.

The zoo said mom and baby will be housed in a temporary habitat located in the South America realm of the Zoo, near the flamingos, until the calf is about a year old.

The pygmy hippopotamus is a large mammal native to the forests and swamps of western Africa.

The species is considered endangered in the wild.