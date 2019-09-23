One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Police were called to Redpoint Apartments on Hargrove Road around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. The complex was named The Woodlands, but has been renamed.

One person was hospitalized for injuries that weren't life-threatening. A separate vehicle and apartment were also struck by gunfire, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander Lt. Jack Kennedy.

Resident Crystal Kilpatrick, a University of Alabama senior from Fairhope, said she was in bed doing homework when she heard gunshots. One of the shots came through her roommate's bedroom wall.

"All of a sudden I just hear 'Boom, boom, boom!'," she said. "It sounded like a whole round of gunshots. I heard yelling and came out of my room. She was laying in bed and the bullet literally came like a foot above her head."

She said Tuscaloosa Police arrived within minutes after they called 911.

"We found out someone upstairs was hit in the leg and the knee," she said. "I'm glad no one was seriously hurt, but this is really traumatic."

According to TPD's crime reports, officers have been called to the complex near Snow Hinton Park 38 times in the last three months. Since June 25, officers have responded to an assault call, an assault with a deadly weapon call and others, including burglaries, vehicle break-ins, drug-related incidents, vandalism, trespassing and curfew violations.

Kilpatrick said she planned to speak with apartment staff Monday. Her parents want her to move because she doesn't feel safe.

UA senior Dalton St. John came home Sunday night to discover a gunshot on the side of his truck.

"It's pretty scary," he said. "You don't expect something like that to happen, then it does. It makes you think."