SANTA ROSA COUNJTY — A Pace man was critically injured when he lost control of his motorcycle Sunday evening on Munson Highway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Robert Henry Seemer, 42, was traveling north on Munson Highway shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and fell off, according to the FHP. The motorcycle then began sliding and overturned.

Seemer was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday morning, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.