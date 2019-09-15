NOTE: If you see incorrect or outdated information, call 256-549-2049 and leave a message with a call-back number or email news@gadsdentimes.com.

SUNDAY | 9.15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., karaoke, $5 cover; food cooked to order; 256-546-5072

Northside Community Club: 4 p.m., 411 N. Ninth St.

MONDAY | 9.16

Southside Band Boosters: 6:30 p.m.; executive board, 6 p.m.

Rainbow City Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Community Center

Order of the Eastern Star: Queen City Chapter No. 135, 7 p.m., Gadsden Masonic Temple

Etowah County Republican Women: 11:30 a.m., Super Hibachi Grill; guest speaker, Brian Mintz, Etowah County director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

TUESDAY | 9.17

Noccalula Knife Collectors Club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion; buy, sell or trade; Rickie Nabors, 256-490-2690

Rainbow City Senior Citizens Club meets at 10 a.m. in the community center for a program and covered-dish luncheon

Etowah County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee: 6:30 p.m., 128 S. Eighth St.; 256-547-1117

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10408: 6 p.m., George Wallace Senior Center, Glencoe

Whorton Dykes Post 2760: 7 p.m.; 233 N. Third St.

Ohatchee Masonic Lodge No. 380: 7 p.m.

Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge No. 470: 7 p.m., regular meeting

Cedar Bend Lodge No. 583, Free and Accepted Masons: 7 p.m., regular communication

Gadsden Lions Club: Noon, Downtown Civic Center; Tyler Barnes Jr., 256-390-0957

Etowah Historical Society: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center; Gary Garrett, 256-490-5126

Attalla Lodge No. 383, Free and Accepted Masons: 5:30 p.m., practice, followed by regular communication

Gadsden-Rainbow City Coin Club: 6:30 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Building

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8600: 6 p.m., karaoke in the bar; free; 256-546-2440 after 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY | 9.18

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 6 p.m. to whenever; pool tournament and karaoke; 256-546-5072

Northeast Etowah Senior Citizens: 10:30 a.m., community center

Southside Seniors: 10 a.m., Southside Community Center, covered dish

THURSDAY | 9.19

Communication Workers of America: 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City

Greater Gadsden Greeters: 10 a.m. until noon, monthly coffee at a member’s home; email greatergadsdengreeters@gmail.com for specifics; group for those new to the area (four years or less)

Save Weiss Lake Board: 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, Bay Springs Country Inn; drinks and refreshments provided

Noccalula Statue Anniversary: 6 p.m. Sept. 19, Kiwanis Pavilion Main Room, Noccalula Falls Park; dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of the Princess Noccalula statue; tickets available at the Downtown Civic Center or online at https://bit.ly/2PjFIob; proceeds benefit Gadsden Woman’s Club

Greater Gadsden Speakers: Toastmasters Club; 6 p.m., University of Alabama, Gadsden Center; Charles Upton, 256-390-0790, or Michelle Williams, at 256-622-0530; www.toastmasters.org

Rotary Club of Gadsden: Noon to 1 p.m., Gadsden Country Club; Stephanie Buckner, 256-456-0018

City of Champions Toastmasters: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Joe Ford Center, Room 202, Gadsden State Community College, 405 Cardinal Drive; Facebook at City of Champions Toastmasters; http://www.toastmasters.org/; Isha Bothwell, 256-553-0696, club president

FRIDAY | 9.20

Whorton Dykes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2760: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. dance; featured band, Rock N Country featuring Hank Casey, Kim Nichols, Stan Hammett, Cody McCreary and Beverly Keel; $6, food cooked to order; 256-549-7195

Duplicate Bridge: 11 a.m., Downtown Civic Center; newcomers welcome; partners available; Eugene, 256-779-6726

SATURDAY | 9.21

Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, $6

Republican Breakfast Club of Etowah County: 8 a.m., Western Sizzlin; 256-547-3696

Marine Corps League: 10 a.m. to noon, Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd.; Lynn McCary, 256-538-2216

Northeast Alabama Ballroom Dance Society: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Rainbow City Community Center and Library; dance lessons $10 per person; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $2 extra to stay for dance; themes and attire vary monthly; for those who forego dance lessons, admission is $6 for members and $12 for guests at the door; Ginger, 256-490-5805

VOLUNTEER

Etowah Historical Society: Volunteers needed for several projects, library scanning, filing, etc.; 256-886-6911 or EtowahHistory@gmail.com

Family Success Center: Adult volunteers needed to follow a special curriculum working at information booths at community events or leading programs in the schools working with kindergartners to high schoolers; Deana Thacker, 256-547-6888

Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity: Construction volunteers needed on Wednesdays and Saturdays; must be 16 or older to work on an active building site; info@gadsdenhabitat.com or 256-543-1898.

Gentiva Hospice: Patient companion and administrative volunteers needed; Jeri Timm, 256-442-3208, or Jeri.Timm@gentiva.com

Hospice Compassus: Volunteers needed for in-office and in-home patient and caregiver support; Amy, volunteer coordinator, 256-782-3560

MANNA: Drivers needed to deliver meals once a week to elderly, disabled and homebound individuals in the Gadsden-Etowah County area; 256-543-5876

SouthernCare: Volunteers 18 and older needed to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama