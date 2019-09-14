The University of Alabama men’s tennis team dominated singles play with all four players picking up victories, and Riccardo Roberto and Alexey Nesterov advanced to the doubles final in the Crimson Draw in the first day of the Crimson Tide Four-In-The-Fall on Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

On Saturday, two rounds of singles matches will be played, starting at 9 a.m. The last round of doubles and singles will be played on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Alabama’s matches on Saturday include Roberto, Sepulveda Garza, Avi Shugar and Nesterov.

Admission to the tournament is free.