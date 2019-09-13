DESTIN — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responding to a welfare check say a man found passed out near a Destin bank yesterday provided them the identification of Patrick Pearson and in fact, that’s who deputies believed him to be.

The individual presented a Florida identification card, Social security card and other ID’s with that name, according to a press release from OCSO.

Deputies also knew Patrick Pearson had an active warrant for theft, so the man was taken into custody on that warrant. He never provided deputies a different identity.

Later during the booking process, the individual spit in the eyes of a detention deputy. As a result, he was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. However the staff also discovered the name the man had given deputies was false, the release said.

His real name was Joshua Wade Turner. Along with battery on a law enforcement officer, Turner, who is 46, also faces charges of knowingly displaying the identification card of another person, which is a felony, and providing a false name while detained.