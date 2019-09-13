Prayer Summit: 10 a.m., Sept. 14, Pleasant View Baptist Church, 434 Naquin St., Houma. The church will host its annual prayer summit. Theme: When People Pray, Acts 4:23-31, Prayer Focus: U.S.A., Gun Control, Immorality, Prisoners, Schools, Marriages, Healing, Body of Christ, Ministers and Families. Guest speaker will be Pastor Jean C. Williams of Know The Truth Ministry. All are welcome.



Women Day: 2 p.m. Sept. 15, Morning Star Baptist Church, 120 Mission Blvd., Houma. The church will be celebrating its annual Women Day, where Christian women come together to celebrate a love for God, family and community. Guest speaker will be Elder Ann Mckay Williams of Beacon Light Baptist Church. All are welcome. Joshua Ministry Project Banquet: 10 a.m. Sept. 22, Faith Ministries, International 103 Lydia St., Gray. A banquet will be held for parents who are grieving the loss of a child. The free brunch will include various resources and a love gift for the family. Guest speaker will be Anna Bradford of Faith Outreach Center. Registration is required to attend. Call 985-665-8476.

Bible Study: 6 p.m., Sept. 15, Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Ave., Schriever. The church invites all ladies and men ages 13 and up to a combined fellowship and Bible study on Sunday. This month's speaker will be Debbie Braud with a powerful message from the lord. You do not have to be a member of the church to attend the revival services. Nursery service will be provided. Come with a hunger for more of God's word; be blessed and be a blessing! For information call Debbie at 790-5296 or Thomas at 709-3646.

Family and Friends Day: 2 p.m. Sept. 22, St. Paul Baptist Church (Lafourche Crossing), 118-B California St., Thibodaux. The Rev. Jerome Singleton Sr., pastor. The church will be celebrating its annual Family and Friends Day. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Stovall of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Houma.

Revival: 7 p.m., Sept. 26, Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Ave., Schriever. The church will host its annual revival services beginning at 7 p.m. from Sept. 26-29. Thursday -- guest speaker will be Pastor "Packy" Thompson from Bayou Blue Assembly of God; Sept. 27 -- guest speaker will be Pastor Paul Dufrene from Des Allemands First Assembly of God; Sept. 28 – guest speaker will be Pastor Jonah Dardar from Raceland First Assembly of God; Sept. 29 – guest speaker will be Brother Hilton "Bubba" Johns of Missionaries at UNO at 11 a.m. service. 5th Sunday dinner on the grounds will take place in the church fellowship hall following this service. You do not have to be a member of the church to attend the revival services. Nursery service will be provided. Come with a hunger for more of God's word; be blessed and be a blessing! For more information contact Debbie at 790-5296 or Thomas at 985-709-3646.



Fall Banquet: 6 p.m., Oct. 4, St. Luke Baptist Church, Verret Street, Houma. The church will host its Annual Fall Banquet at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Allen Randle of the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville, Franklin, and New Iberia.

Grief Share Support Group: For the people in the Lafourche, St. Charles, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes, a grief share support group will run through Oct. 8. It is non-denominational, but it is God-centered. This support group will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays in Raceland at the St. Mary Nativity Church Community Center behind the St. Mary Cemetery on La. 1. If you are having a problem with grief, it is time to start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call the St. Mary Church office at 537-3204; Marty Cortez, chairman, at 227-0873; or Arvella Dupre, Holy Savior chairman, at 414-4126. You can also register at griefshare.org. St. Mary Nativity Church and Holy Savior Catholic Church are jointly hosting the support group.



Refuge Restoration Outreach Ministry: Noon-2 p.m., second Saturday of each month, 6905 Alma St., Houma. This is a food-bank giveaway. Bring proof of income.



Terrebonne Churches United Good Samaritan Food Bank: 254 Magnolia St., Houma, from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments necessary. Call 851-5523.