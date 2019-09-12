GCSC names honor students

PANAMA CITY — Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnak announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Summer 2019 semester. The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.

Students named to the President’s Honor List are: Mona Abdeldaim, Lauri Barfield, Sean Brown, Trevor Fauson, Dawson Gregory, Victoria Greier, Glen Hendrickson, Adolph Herrera, Zachary Machuca, Kaitlyn McGuffin, Dailen Mendilut Valdes, Natalie Ruggieri, Kateryna Smith, Destin Thomas, Angela Trujillo, Catherine Walters and John Works.

Students named to the Dean’s List are: Taylor Clark, Patricia Cutler, Kimberley Faught, Lauren Frandsen, Matthew Kale, Hang Le, Clayton Maynard III, Cassandra Payne, Stephanie Smithwick, Amanda Winters and Randall Wright.

National Merit semi-finalists named

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of about 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Area semifinalists include: From Fort Walton Beach: Bethany A. Jowers, Fort Walton Beach High School; Gulf Breeze: Bickston G. Laenger, Britton M. Landrum, and Wyatt A. Sise, all of Gulf Breeze High School; Niceville: Emma G. Shelton of Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College; Jackson A. Cook, Dane D. Dickerson, and Sara A. Strunk, all of Niceville High School; Panama City: Jackson R. Morris of Bay High School; Noah J. Passey of North Bay Haven Charter Academy; Danielle Nicole Bansagi, Johnson, Alex E. Johnson, and Shaun P. McDaniel, all of Rutherford High School; Santa Rosa Beach: Findlay A. Townsend of Seacoast Collegiate High School; and Nadia M. Bock of South Walton High School.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

Scholarship recipients listed

VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Valdosta State University offers scholarships to nearly 500 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2019-2020 academic year. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Local students receiving scholarships include: Taylor Gay of Panama City awarded the Golden Circle Scholarship; Saylor Mae Smith of Panama City awarded the Lawrence Delores Barry Boss Family Scholarship and the Ingram Music Scholarship; Natalie Sorrento of Panama City awarded the Golden Circle Scholarship; Lindsay Miller of Chipley awarded the Music Alliance Scholarship; Mia Salaveria of Lynn Haven awarded the VSU License Plate Scholarship.