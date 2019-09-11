Jasmine Nicoson, a Crestview resident, and Caressa Thompson, a Baker resident, are both in a contest for the cover of Maxim magazine. Each woman is hoping to win in order to help provide for their children.

OKALOOSA COUNTY — Two north Okaloosa women are competing for the chance to be featured on the cover of Maxim magazine.

Jasmine Nicoson, a Crestview resident, and Caressa Thompson, a Baker resident, are both participating in the voting-based contest. Anyone can vote once for free every day or they can donate a “Warrior Vote” which benefits the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation. The field is narrowed down through different rounds until one winner is determined in November.

For Nicoson, a military wife and mother of three young boys, the contest is a chance to share her story and make up for lost time.

Nicoson became pregnant with her first son, Jackson, shortly after marrying her husband, Christopher. Christopher missed most of the pregnancy and Jackson’s birth due to deployment. Nicoson had four pregnancies after that, but each ended with a miscarriage.

“I found out that I had a gene mutation and needed to be on medication to hold a healthy pregnancy,” Nicoson said.

After beginning the medication, Nicoson successfully carried her second son, River, to term. This time, Christopher was there for the birth, but left three weeks later for deployment. A couple of years later, Nicoson had the couple’s third child, Logan.

“This contest is my way to help give hope to people struggling with miscarriages and infant loss,” Nicoson said. “For me, it’s about sharing my story.”

Modeling is out of Nicoson’s comfort zone, but she decided to do it to help her family. The winner of the contest receives a monetary prize of $25,000 along with being featured on the cover.

“If I win, I would love to use the money to go on a honeymoon because we never got one because he was deployed right after so I would love to make up for lost time.” Nicoson said. “With the rest, I want to make a donation to the Green Beret Foundation and then split the rest between my kids.”

Even if she doesn’t win, Nicoson is just glad the contest gives every day women a chance to grow and have new doors opened.

“I think it is a cool competition,” Nicoson said.

To vote for Nicoson, visit https://maximcovergirl.com/2019/jasmine-nicoson

Thompson agrees that the chances that could be opened through the contest are almost as good as winning.

“If you want to do something, you have to pursue it,” Thompson said. “You can’t just sit around and say you’re going to do it, you have to do it.”

Thompson, a single mother of two, dabbled in modeling when she was younger. When she was 19 and working at Hooters, she tried out for the calendar and fell in love with modeling.

Despite her love for it, Thompson didn’t participate much in modeling until she recently got out of a six-year abusive relationship. Her ex had never really been a fan of modeling, but after the relationship ended Thompson found herself ready to try again.

“I’ve been feeling empowered since I got out of that relationship. I’m a brand new person,” Thompson said. “I have shed that old skin and now I know I am a beautiful woman and I have a beautiful heart. I think I would be great at it.”

Thompson’s decision to participate in the contest was partly to prove to everyone, including herself, that she could do it. Providing a future for her 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son played an even bigger role in the decision.

“If I win, I can use the money to give my family stability,” Thompson said. “Right now, we live with my father, sister and her two kids so with the money I would find a home for us and use the rest to buy whatever we needed and put the rest away for my kids when they’re older.”

To vote for Thompson, visit https://maximcovergirl.com/2019/caressa-thompson