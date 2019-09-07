BROOKWOOD — In a game filled with penalties and touchdowns, Paul W. Bryant defeated Brookwood 70-12 Friday night in each teams opening 6A region 4 game.

Bryant’s Ray Lucky got the Stampede rumbling early, punching in a 35-yard run to open the scoring at 7-0.

However, Brookwood responded with a scoring drive, capped off by a 5-yard run by Ty Gardner, followed by a missed extra point. The Panthers wouldn’t see the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

“We’re really fortunate to have a good staff and a good group of kids on that side of the ball,” Bryant coach Eldrick Hill said. “They are compelled to please us and do everything we ask they to.”

Bryant senior quarterback Ty’Javian Edwards connected with Jordan Louie for a 60-yard strike. The Stampede defense again made their presence felt with Xavier Morrow recovering a fumble in the end zone. Joshua Hinton and Jordan Evans both added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to extend the Bryant lead to 35-6 at halftime.

“The running game, the passing game, it was just all there,” Edwards said. “Going into it with the game plan I knew what we had to do.”

Although dominating throughout the game, Bryant committed 18 penalties for 150 yards.

“We just need to go back and focus on our techniques,” Hill said. “We were pretty dominate tonight and when you are you get a few extra penalties.”

Bryant continued the onslaught in the second half with Edwards connecting with Lance Wesley for a 47-yard touchdown. Evans and Hinton both added their second touchdowns in the third quarter.

Brookwood managed to get on the board again in the fourth quarter with Gardner scoring from three yards out. Jvaski Williams and Toryion Spears added two more rushing touchdowns, two and 66 yards respectively, to push the final score to 70-12.

Key Stats: Edwards threw for 158 yards on 6 of 9 passing and one touchdown. Brookwood’s Ethan Armstrong went 20 of 32 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Next: Bryant (3-0, 1-0) will travel to Northridge. Brookwood (1-2, 0-1) will travel to Hueytown. Both games are next Friday at 7 p.m.